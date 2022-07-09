Menu
Company

M2 MacBook Air Benchmarks Are Out, Beats The Base Model of the Mac Pro Tower

Ali Salman
Jul 9, 2022
M2 MacBook Air Benchmarks

Apple announced the redesigned MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro models earlier in June with its latest M2 chip. While the M2 MacBook Pro is out and running, the MacBook Air pre-orders just went live with the delivery date set for July 15. Apple's new M2 chip features enhanced performance and battery life capabilities on the MacBook Pro and now it is time to see how it stacks up against the M2 MacBook Air in benchmarks. Scroll down to read more details on the notebook's single and multi-core scores.

M2 MacBook Air Benchmarks On Par With M2 MacBook Pro But Outperforms Base Mac Pro Tower

The latest Geekbench 5 results are spotted by Mr. Macintosh on Twitter for Apple's latest M2 MacBook Air with 16GB of unified memory. The M2 MacBook Air features a single-core score of 1,899 and a multi-core score of 8,965. The M2 MacBook Air benchmarks reveal that the scores are more or less the same as the MacBook Pro model with an M2 chip. This means that both models will virtually feature the same level of performance.

Related StoryAli Salman
Third-Party Cases Reveal The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro’s Design and Camera Size

However, since the M2 MacBook Pro houses better thermals it does pose an advantage when it comes to demanding tasks and workload. The M2 MacBook Air benchmarks also reveal that it beats the base model of the Mac Pro tower with an 8-core Intel Xeon W processor. The best part of the comparison is that it costs a whopping $5,000 less. While it is not a direct comparison between Apple silicon, it is great to see that the company is headed in the right direction.

M2 MacBook Air Benchmarks

At this point, we are not familiar with the internals of the machine. We would have to wait and see the teardown of the notebook to conclude if it is indeed faster than the M2 MacBook Pro in real-world usage. The M2 MacBook Pro houses a single NAND storage chip and compared to the dual NAND chip on the M1 MacBook Pro, the latter outperforms the latest in real-world tests. However, the single NAND chip is only present on the base model of the new MacBook Pro with an M2 chip.

We will share more details and benchmark comparisons of the M2 MacBook Air as soon as further details are available. Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

Products mentioned in this post

Mac Pro
USD 559
MacBook Air
MacBook Pro

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
03:46
NVIDIA Next-Gen GeForce RTX 40 Series Rumored To Stick With PCIe Gen 4.0 Protocol
Filter videos by
Order