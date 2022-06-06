Apple Announces Redesigned MacBook Air and MacBook Pro With an M2 Chip, Updated Cameras, More

Today, Apple has seen fit to announce the new redesigned MacBook Air and MacBook Pro to the public, putting a rest to all the rumors. The MacBook Air features a brand-new design while the MacBook Pro is the same as the current-gen model. However, both models receive the M2 treatment with enhanced performance and battery life. Scroll down to read more details on the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with an M2 chip.

The New MacBook Air Features a Notch, Slimmer Bezels, M2 Chip, and Much More But The MacBook Pro Comes in a Familiar Design

The new MacBook Air features a fresh design that you might be familiar with. To be precise, it features a bigger 13.6-inch display with 500 nits of brightness and 1 billion colors. The liquid retina display also features a notch up top that houses a 1080p FaceTime camera. The camera also features enhanced low-light performance.

As for the chassis, Apple is finally doing away with a wedge shape design, bolstering a thin look compared to the 14-inch MacBook Pro. The MacBook Air also comes with new beamforming mics and Dolby Atmos speakers. It features a silent design with no fans and the same 18-hours of battery life. The new machine is 11mm thin and weighs only 2.7lbs. It comes in four different finishes - Silver, Space Gray, Starlight, and Midnight.

As for the power adapter, you will find the new MagSafe charging port. In addition, two USB-C ports are also part of the mix. On the inside of the new MacBook Air, you will find the M2 chip - Apple's latest and greatest chip. The new chip is capable of editing videos 38 times faster than the M2 chip and 15 times faster than the 8th-gen Core-i5 chip.

MacBook Air is a welcome addition with minimal bezels. However, the new MacBook Pro features the same design. However, the updated Mac comes with an M2 chip with enhanced performance compared to the MacBook Air. While the chip is the same, the MacBook Pro features a fan that would allow the machine to ditch thermal throttling. Surprisingly, there is also a Touch Bar on the new MacBook Pro.

In terms of pricing, the new MacBook Air started at $1,199 and the new MacBook Pro starts at $1,399. This is all there is to it, folks. We will share more details on the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models as soon as further information is available. You can check out more details here.

How did you like the new MacBook Air with an M2 chip? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.