SilverStone Reveals The Lucid LD03-AF: Better Airflow with Smaller Case!

SilverStone has revealed the Lucid LD03-AF PC case; this case offers a combination of both design and function, all while maintaining the smallest footprint possible. This case also features a tinted glass side panel to allow users to show off their fantastic components while keeping the lighting of your components from being outrageous!

SilverStone revealed the Lucid LD03-AF PC case, a small form factor PC case that supports a GPU size of up to 309 mm with a price of $130

While the Lucid LD03-AF PC case may be a small form factor case, it still offers some fantastic compatibility, including support for a graphics card with a length of up to 309 mm. Although this case can support a long graphics card, any expansion card installed must have a maximum width of up to 167 mm. This case features a maximum CPU height of up to 190 mm, meaning stock coolers and larger air coolers should have no problem fitting inside this case.

GELID Unveils The Black Diamond PC Case

This case also features support for an SFX and SFX-L power supplies, which are smaller than traditional ATX power supplies. These smaller power supplies are specifically built to fit into smaller cases while still producing a fair amount of power for the connected system.

The design of the Lucid LD03-AF PC case is also fantastic with the tinted tempered glass side panel. The tool-less buckle-driven design makes front panels and side panels easily removable while keeping the exterior looking fantastic and clean with the fans located at the top and the bottom, allowing for fantastic airflow throughout the entire system, keeping all of your components cool while not hindering the design of the case itself.

The front of this case features a single USB Type-C port, a Single USB 3.0 Port, and dual audio ports. This allows for ease of connectivity for most, if not all, of your peripherals without needing to run USB extension cords from the back of the system.

The Lucid LD03-AF PC case is expected to be available on June 25th, and this case is set to be released with an expected price of around $130.