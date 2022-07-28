Silicon Motion Intros MonTitan “SM8366 & SM8308” PCIe Gen 5.0 SSD Controllers: 14 GB/s, 128 TB Capacities, DDR5 DRAM

Silicon Motion has introduced its brand new MonTitan "SM8366 & SM8308" PCIe Gen 5.0 SSD controllers that offer 14 GB/s speeds & up to 128 TB capacities.

Silicon Motion MonTitan "SM8366 & SM8308" PCIe Gen 5.0 SSD Controllers Official: 14 GB/s, 128 TB Capacities, DDR5 DRAM

Silicon Motion's MonTitan controllers will come in two flavors, the SM8366 & the SM8308, both of which are PCIe Gen 5.0 SSD compliant and feature some incredible new features. Aiming at the data center and enterprise segments, the new controllers come with an industry-leading / purpose-built ASIC and FW architecture, optimized for performance and QoS. Summing up the features, the new SSD controllers will offer:

PCIe Gen 5.0 SSD Interface (Up To Gen 5 x4)

16-channel or 8-channel (2400 MT/s) NAND

OCP Datacenter NVMe / NVMe 2.0 Specifications

>14 GB/s Transfer Speeds (4K Sequential Read/Write)

>3 Million IOPS (Random 4K)

Single-Dual-Channel 40-bit DRAM

DDR4-3200 or DDR5-4800 DRAM

128 TB/s Maximum Capacities

Press Release: MonTitan is a high-performance, user-programmable PCIe Gen5 platform utilizing Silicon Motion's 3rd Generation NVMe controller family, the SM8366, supporting OCP Datacenter NVMe SSD and NVMe 2.0 specifications. Leveraging proprietary PerformaShape and NANDCommand technology, MonTitan delivers superb performance and QoS with industry-leading security.

Silicon Motion's MonTitan SSD solution platform features proprietary technology such as:

PerformaShape provides ASIC-based QoS sets using HW isolation to ensure maximum BW performance while maximizing user-defined individual performance elements (QOS, Latency, RR/RW, power).

NANDCommand maximizes the Enterprise performance of next-generation NAND geometries with exceptional LDPC error correction and endurance extension for QLC and beyond.

"Silicon Motion's launch of the MonTitan SSD solutions platform provides an interesting development vehicle with their Layered FW stack and flexible architecture to enable application-oriented solutions like QLC and ZNS SSDs. Alibaba has an interest in further evaluating these solutions," said Feng Zhu, Director of Engineering & Architect, Alibaba Cloud. "Next generation technologies such as PCIe 5.0, OCP Datacenter NVMe SSD Specification, and E1.S are hyperscale needs to enable performance, thermals, and management at scale. The Silicon Motion MonTitan platform supports PCIe 5.0, OCP Datacenter NVMe 2.0 SSD Specification, and E1.S to meet the next generation hyper scale requirements," said Ross Stenfort, Hardware System Engineer, Meta.

The MonTitan SM8366 ASIC is a dual-ported Enterprise and Data Center PCIe Gen5 x4 NVMe controller with 16 channels supporting up to 2400MT/s. The SM8366 provides industry-leading blazingly fast 4K Sequential (> 14 GB/s) and Random (>3.0M IOPS) SSD performance and contains a scalable Single / Dual Channel 40bit DDR4-3200 / DDR5-4800 DRAM interface.

The high-performance SM8366 with the MonTitan platform unleashes the potential once limited by SSD storage architecture, providing flexible, high-integrity solutions to enable a new standard of data center SSD design.

"We would like to congratulate Silicon Motion on their successful launch of the SM8366 SSD controller and the high-performance PCIe Gen5 MonTitan Platform," said Atsushi Inoue, Senior Director, Memory Division, KIOXIA Corporation. "Silicon Motion's user-programmable and feature-rich platform will enable a broad range of applications by bringing out our BiCS FLASH and XL-FLASH potential and opening up new opportunities to our mutual enterprise and data center customers." "It is great to be working with Silicon Motion and their PCIe 5.0 MonTitan platform to enable our industry-leading flash in their turnkey solutions," said Daniel Doyle, Director of NAND Component Marketing at Micron, "This collaboration enables our mutual customers to deploy the world's most advanced flash, including Micron's 176-layer QLC, to increase performance and density in customer solutions." "We are pleased that Silicon Motion launched the PCIe Gen5 MonTitan SSD Platform. As a leading flash memory provider and core value contributor, YMTC will co-work with Silicon Motion's MonTitan platform to build a better future of memory eco-system enabled with YMTC's next generation NAND technologies," said Frank Fan, Head of Product Management, YMTC.

The MonTitan SSD platform comprised of the SM8366 standards-based Reference Hardware Design Kits and licensable Turnkey and Layered firmware stacks, will be sample to early engagement partners in Q4'22. Silicon Motion will display the MonTitan SSD solution platform from August 2 through August 4 at the Flash Memory Summit in Santa Clara, California.