Silent Hill 4: The Room Has Been Rated for PC in Europe

Silent Hill 4: The Room may be releasing on PC very soon, judging from a recent rating.
As reported by Gematsu, the fourth main entry in the popular survival-horror series has been recently rated for a PC release by PEGI. Considering how Konami just re-released Metal Gear Solid and Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance on GOG last week, this rating is likely for a GOG release, and not for a remake or remaster.
Silent Hill 4: The Room has been originally released on PlayStation 2 years back. The game has become hard to come by in the past few years, with prices for a used copy being particularly high, so a PC release is definitely welcome, as it would mean being able to play the game without having to spend too much money.
It has been some time since the release of a new Silent Hill game. It's rumored that a new entry in the series is in development by Sony Japan Studios, but nothing has been confirmed so far.
-It is developed by Sony Japan Studios & will be PS5 exclusive.
-Toyama is directing, Akira Yaomoka is composing, Masahiro Ito is doing art, various Siren/Gravity Rush devs & some others working on it.
-This has nothing to do with Kojima or Silent Hills, that probably is not happening.
-Sony is NOT buying IPs, that's bullshit.
-The game is NOT a remake, it is a soft reboot, made so it can be someone's first SH game.
-The game is playable & has a demo that will be shown around after reveal.
-The details of this are not murky, there should be no miscommunication.
