Silent Hill 4: The Room Has Been Rated for PC in Europe

Silent Hill 4: The Room may be releasing on PC very soon, judging from a recent rating.

As reported by Gematsu, the fourth main entry in the popular survival-horror series has been recently rated for a PC release by PEGI. Considering how Konami just re-released Metal Gear Solid and Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance on GOG last week, this rating is likely for a GOG release, and not for a remake or remaster.

Silent Hill 4: The Room has been rated for PC by PEGI https://t.co/zTO5AaZkzh Probably another @GOGcom release like Metal Gear, Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance, and Konami Collector's Series: Castlevania & Contra were last week pic.twitter.com/FsWhlDdyPA — Gematsu (@gematsucom) October 1, 2020

Silent Hill 4: The Room has been originally released on PlayStation 2 years back. The game has become hard to come by in the past few years, with prices for a used copy being particularly high, so a PC release is definitely welcome, as it would mean being able to play the game without having to spend too much money.

Face giant mutant wasps and dogs as you navigate through horrific, alien dimensions

Terrifying and more powerful new zombies that can walk through walls and float through the air

A cast of mysterious new characters -- some of whom will try to block your way

Stranger creatures are waiting for you, as you unravel a horrible story

It has been some time since the release of a new Silent Hill game. It's rumored that a new entry in the series is in development by Sony Japan Studios, but nothing has been confirmed so far.

-It is developed by Sony Japan Studios & will be PS5 exclusive.

-Toyama is directing, Akira Yaomoka is composing, Masahiro Ito is doing art, various Siren/Gravity Rush devs & some others working on it.

-This has nothing to do with Kojima or Silent Hills, that probably is not happening.

-Sony is NOT buying IPs, that's bullshit.

-The game is NOT a remake, it is a soft reboot, made so it can be someone's first SH game.

-The game is playable & has a demo that will be shown around after reveal.

-The details of this are not murky, there should be no miscommunication.

Silent Hill 4: The Room has been rated for PC, and will release on a yet to be confirmed date.