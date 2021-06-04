Shin Megami Tensei V Leaked Info Reveals November 11th Launch

The highly anticipated Nintendo Switch exclusive Shin Megami Tensei V will be released on November 11th, according to a leak that PersonaCentral spotted on the game's Japanese website. This lines up with the previously confirmed 2021 release window.

The launch date was quickly amended, but the Internet never forgets, as they say. It is likely that the official news will come during Nintendo's E3 conference.

Shin Megami Tensei V was first announced during the Nintendo Switch reveal event in January 2017, so it's been a really long wait for franchise fans. At least they've recently got Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster to tide them over.

The official Japanese website also contains some additional info on Shin Megami Tensei V, by the way, which PersonaCentral translated. Check it out below.