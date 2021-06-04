Shin Megami Tensei V Leaked Info Reveals November 11th Launch
The highly anticipated Nintendo Switch exclusive Shin Megami Tensei V will be released on November 11th, according to a leak that PersonaCentral spotted on the game's Japanese website. This lines up with the previously confirmed 2021 release window.
The launch date was quickly amended, but the Internet never forgets, as they say. It is likely that the official news will come during Nintendo's E3 conference.
Shin Megami Tensei V was first announced during the Nintendo Switch reveal event in January 2017, so it's been a really long wait for franchise fans. At least they've recently got Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster to tide them over.
The official Japanese website also contains some additional info on Shin Megami Tensei V, by the way, which PersonaCentral translated. Check it out below.
Description
The latest mainline title in the Shin Megami Tensei series! Since Shin Megami Tensei‘s first release in 1992, the series has gained in popularity for its dark world view, anarchic scenarios, and original combat systems with demons and deities as allies.Shin Megami Tensei V combines the unique charm of the series with the high quality visuals of the latest hardware.
The game will deliver a new demon experience like never before.
Story / Character
The main character, a high school student living an ordinary life, wanders into another world called “Da’ath.” The hero fuses with a mysterious man and becomes a “Naobino,” a forbidden being, throwing himself into a battle between gods and demons.
Da’ath
In the mysterious world “Da’ath,” where desert is found all over, various gods and demons are scattered about, including demons as large as mountains and giant birds flying in the sky.
Demons
As you explore Da’ath, you’ll face over 200 demons.
In addition to familiar demons, several demons newly drawn by Masayuki Doi, the character designer of this title, will also appear.
System
Da’ath, an untamed land, is under attack by powerful demons. The protagonist clears his way through to pursue the truth. Make use of various means to advance, such as growing the power of Naobino and sometimes utilizing the power of the demons themselves.
The end of the game can diverge in many ways. What is the future you will choose?
Limited Edition
As this was only listed on the Japanese website, for now, there is no guarantee that this limited edition will be released outside of Japan.
Shin Megami Tensei V First Limited Edition “Forbidden Naobino box”
The first limited edition of Shin Megami Tensei V. This box condenses the game’s charm, packed with plenty of demons and music that embody Shin Megami Tensei V. It also includes an item resembling the hero Naobino, considered a “forbidden being” in the game.
List of Specs
- Platform: Nintendo Switch
- Genre: RPG
- Release Date: November 11, 2021
- Players: 1 person
- Prices:
- Standard Edition: 8,890 yen (9,878 yen including tax)
- Limited Edition: 14,800 yen (16,280 yen including tax)
- Digital version: 9,878 yen
- CERO Rating: C (for ages 15 and up)
