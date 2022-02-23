Shadow Warrior 3 Shows Off Over 10 Minutes of Gameplay, Will be a PS Now Day 1 Release

Shadow Warrior 3 launches in less than a week, and if you were expecting the game to tone down the series trademarks weirdness, well, think again. Devolver Digital and developer Flying Wild Hog have released over 10 minutes of new gameplay for Shadow Warrior 3 and it’s packed with bizarre enemies, over-the-top violence, and lots of bad jokes. Check it out for yourself, below.

I can see the overall aesthetic not being to your taste, but the action does look fun – like a kind of pared-down version of the recent Doom games. Devolver has also released one final gameplay trailer, showing off some of Shadow Warrior 3’s more bombastic moments. Check that out, below.

Here’s a bit more detail on Shadow Warrior’s 3 gameplay, courtesy of the PlayStation Blog:

Gunplay vs. Swordplay - The Shadow Warrior series has always leaned into the concept that a melee weapon like our katana shouldn’t be thought of as a last resort when you run out of ammo but rather a lethal option in the arsenal that makes players risk getting closer in order to land devastating blows on demons. The new game expands on that mechanic in a few ways including the ability to level up your katana to perform new attacks and creating a relationship between how you kill an enemy and the resources gained from each conquered monster. Striking down a demon with the katana will now yield ammo for your ranged weapons, while blasting them to bloody pieces drops health to patch yourself up and go in for more close-up combat. It’s a viciously fun cycle and we think it will keep players dancing between blades and bullets with each encounter.

Executions & Gore Weapons - The modern shooter scene has ramped up the action with the addition of executions, or 'finishers' at the end of hard fought battles. Shadow Warrior 3 takes that to another level by rewarding players with Gore Weapons, a feature where you literally separate enemies from their implanted tools of destruction and turn them against the horde for a limited time. Nearly every enemy in the game can be dispatched with a finisher to take a Gore Weapon or perk that players will learn to execute at the perfect moment for each situation.

- The modern shooter scene has ramped up the action with the addition of executions, or ‘finishers’ at the end of hard fought battles. Shadow Warrior 3 takes that to another level by rewarding players with Gore Weapons, a feature where you literally separate enemies from their implanted tools of destruction and turn them against the horde for a limited time. Nearly every enemy in the game can be dispatched with a finisher to take a Gore Weapon or perk that players will learn to execute at the perfect moment for each situation. Mandatory Grappling Hook - So we know that every space marine and demon slayer has a grappling hook these days and that we’re not exactly breaking ground here. However, in Shadow Warrior 3 we think it adds a new dimension of freedom to combat and traversal by allowing players to pull out a few tricks to break free of a sticky situation or clear some room in a battle arena. The grapple hook will allow you to dart and swing around arenas, close the gap between yourself and a demonic target for a chest-caving kick, and cling questionably placed exploding barrels in just the right spot for an explosive result. Paired with a little fluid wall running and combat sliding, players will become masters of dancing around an arena in a creative display of force.

Shadow Warrior 3 will be available on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and playable via backward compatibility on Xbox Series X/S and PS5, on March 1. The game will also be available on PlayStation Now at launch (seems Sony isn’t content to let Xbox Game Pass get all the Day 1 launches anymore).