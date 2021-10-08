  ⋮  

Several Custom AMD Radeon RX 6600 Graphics Cards From XFX, PowerColor & ASRock Leak Out

By Hassan Mujtaba
Submit
Several Custom AMD Radeon RX 6600 Graphics Cards From XFX, PowerColor & ASRock Leak Out

More custom models for AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 6600 Non-XT graphics card have leaked out which include XFX, PowerColor & ASRock variants by Videocardz.

XFX, PowerColor & ASRock's Custom AMD Radeon RX 6600 Non-XT Graphics Cards Leak Out, Launching Next Week

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 Non-XT is expected to hit the retail segment next week on 13th October and with it, we will see a range of custom models. We have already seen the Gigabyte variants that feature custom PCB and cooling designs but now, the custom models from XFX, PowerColor, and ASRock have leaked out too.

Opinion: Intel Pokes Fun at Apple in an Ad That Looks Badly Staged

Starting with XFX, the company will be launching its XFX Radeon RX 6600 Speedster SWFT 210 that rocks a dual-slot and dual-fan design. The graphics card features a nice black color scheme with an extended backplate that features a cut-out to vent hot air out from the back. The card is powered by a single 8-pin connector and will make use of a custom PCB design and a nice factory overclock.

XFX Radeon RX 6600 Non-XT Custom Models (Image Credits: Videocardz):

  • xfx-radeon-rx-6600-8gb-speedster-swft-210-core1
  • xfx-radeon-rx-6600-8gb-speedster-swft-210-core2

PowerColor will be offering its Radeon RX 6600 in two custom flavors, the Hellhound & the Fighter. The Hellhound is a more premium model which makes use of a dual-slot and dual-fan design and rocks a full cover backplate. The fans on the Hellhound feature an acrylic design with blue LEDs to pop out the looks. The Fighter on the other hand is a standard variant that features no backplate and comes with standard black-colored fans. Both cards feature a single 8-pin connector and make use of a custom PCB design.

PowerColor Radeon RX 6600 Non-XT Custom Models (Image Credits: Videocardz):

  • powercolor-radeon-rx-6600-8gb-hellhound1
  • powercolor-radeon-rx-6600-8gb-fighter1
  • powercolor-radeon-rx-6600-8gb-hellhound2
  • powercolor-radeon-rx-6600-8gb-fighter2

Lastly, we have the ASRock Radeon RX 6600 Challenger D and ITX series. The Challenger D comes with a dual-slot and dual-fan design while the ITX comes with a dual-slot and single-fan design. The cards feature a similar PCB design which is shorter than the other two custom models mentioned here. The Challenger D has a cooler that extends beyond the PCB while the ITX variant comes with a more compact PCB and cooling design. Both cards are also powered by a single 8-pin connector.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 12 GB Rumored To Be Priced Close To $300 US, Will Tackle Entry-Level AMD RDNA 2 GPUs

ASRock Radeon RX 6600 Non-XT Custom Models (Image Credits: Videocardz):

  • asrock-radeon-rx-6600-8gb-challenger-d-oc1
  • asrock-radeon-rx-6600-8gb-challenger-itx1
  • asrock-radeon-rx-6600-8gb-challenger-d-oc2
  • asrock-radeon-rx-6600-8gb-challenger-itx2

AMD RX 6600 Graphics Card Specifications

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card is expected to feature the Navi 23 XL GPU which is going to feature 28 Compute Units or 1792 stream processors. The card will also rock 32 MB Infinity Cache & will feature up to 8 GB GDDR6 memory capacity running across a 128-bit wide bus interface. The core clocks will be maintained at 2044 MHz game and 2491 MHz boost which should yield around 9 TFLOPs of compute performance.

The pin speeds will be kept at 16 Gbps which will bring the total bandwidth to 256 GB/s. As per the rumor mill, the graphics card is expected to feature 30 MH/s in the Ethereum mining, and in terms of synthetic performance, the card scores 7805 points in the 3DMark Time Spy graphics test. AMD's Radeon RX 6600 Non-XT will also rock a 132W TDP which is a 28W reduction from the XT variant. So we are looking at a 15% reduction in base clock with a 21% reduction in power.  We have also seen custom models leak out a while back that you can see over here.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 series will be positioned as a premium 1080p gaming solution. The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT launched at a pricing of $379 US so we can expect a price of around $299-$329 US for the non-XT variant. This puts its right next to the GeForce RTX 3060 which has an MSRP of $329 US but based on the existing market situation, we shouldn't expect the card to be priced at that range but rather much higher. The card is expected to launch on 13th October along with the reviews so expect more details in the coming week.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon RX 6600AMD Radeon RX 6600 XTAMD Radeon RX 6700AMD Radeon RX 6700 XTAMD Radeon RX 6800AMD Radeon RX 6800 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid CooledAMD Radeon RX 6900 XTX
GPUNavi 23 (XL?)Navi 23 (XT)Navi 22 (XL?)Navi 22 (XT?)Navi 21 XLNavi 21 XTNavi 21 XTXNavi 21 XTXHNavi 21 XTXH
Process Node7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm
Die Size237mm2237mm2336mm2336mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2
Transistors11.06 Billion11.06 Billion17.2 Billion17.2 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion
Compute Units283236406072808080
Stream Processors179220482304256038404608512051205120
TMUs/ROPsTBA128/64TBA160/64240 / 96288 / 128320 / 128320 / 128320 / 128
Game Clock2044 MHz2359 MHzTBA2424 MHz1815 MHz2015 MHz2015 MHz2250 MHzTBA
Boost Clock2491 MHz2589 MHzTBA2581 MHz2105 MHz2250 MHz2250 MHz2345 MHz2435 MHz
FP32 TFLOPs9.0 TFLOPs10.6 TFLOPsTBA13.21 TFLOPs16.17 TFLOPs20.74 TFLOPs23.04 TFLOPs24.01 TFLOPs24.93 TFLOPs
Memory Size8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache?8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache?12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
Memory Bus128-bit128-bit192-bit192-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory Clock16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps?16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps18 Gbps18 Gbps
Bandwidth256 GB/s256 GB/s384 GB/s384 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s576 GB/s576 GB/s
TDP132W160WTBA230W250W300W300W330W330W
Price$299-$329 ?$379 USTBA$479 US$579 US$649 US$999 US~$1199 US~$1199 US

Products mentioned in this post

AMD Radeon RX 6600
AMD Radeon RX 6600
USD 914.35
 AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT
AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT
USD 663
 GeForce RTX 3060
GeForce RTX 3060
USD 812.99

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.

Submit

Related