Several Custom AMD Radeon RX 6600 Graphics Cards From XFX, PowerColor & ASRock Leak Out

More custom models for AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 6600 Non-XT graphics card have leaked out which include XFX, PowerColor & ASRock variants by Videocardz.

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 Non-XT is expected to hit the retail segment next week on 13th October and with it, we will see a range of custom models. We have already seen the Gigabyte variants that feature custom PCB and cooling designs but now, the custom models from XFX, PowerColor, and ASRock have leaked out too.

Starting with XFX, the company will be launching its XFX Radeon RX 6600 Speedster SWFT 210 that rocks a dual-slot and dual-fan design. The graphics card features a nice black color scheme with an extended backplate that features a cut-out to vent hot air out from the back. The card is powered by a single 8-pin connector and will make use of a custom PCB design and a nice factory overclock.

PowerColor will be offering its Radeon RX 6600 in two custom flavors, the Hellhound & the Fighter. The Hellhound is a more premium model which makes use of a dual-slot and dual-fan design and rocks a full cover backplate. The fans on the Hellhound feature an acrylic design with blue LEDs to pop out the looks. The Fighter on the other hand is a standard variant that features no backplate and comes with standard black-colored fans. Both cards feature a single 8-pin connector and make use of a custom PCB design.

Lastly, we have the ASRock Radeon RX 6600 Challenger D and ITX series. The Challenger D comes with a dual-slot and dual-fan design while the ITX comes with a dual-slot and single-fan design. The cards feature a similar PCB design which is shorter than the other two custom models mentioned here. The Challenger D has a cooler that extends beyond the PCB while the ITX variant comes with a more compact PCB and cooling design. Both cards are also powered by a single 8-pin connector.

AMD RX 6600 Graphics Card Specifications

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card is expected to feature the Navi 23 XL GPU which is going to feature 28 Compute Units or 1792 stream processors. The card will also rock 32 MB Infinity Cache & will feature up to 8 GB GDDR6 memory capacity running across a 128-bit wide bus interface. The core clocks will be maintained at 2044 MHz game and 2491 MHz boost which should yield around 9 TFLOPs of compute performance.

The pin speeds will be kept at 16 Gbps which will bring the total bandwidth to 256 GB/s. As per the rumor mill, the graphics card is expected to feature 30 MH/s in the Ethereum mining, and in terms of synthetic performance, the card scores 7805 points in the 3DMark Time Spy graphics test. AMD's Radeon RX 6600 Non-XT will also rock a 132W TDP which is a 28W reduction from the XT variant. So we are looking at a 15% reduction in base clock with a 21% reduction in power. We have also seen custom models leak out a while back that you can see over here.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 series will be positioned as a premium 1080p gaming solution. The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT launched at a pricing of $379 US so we can expect a price of around $299-$329 US for the non-XT variant. This puts its right next to the GeForce RTX 3060 which has an MSRP of $329 US but based on the existing market situation, we shouldn't expect the card to be priced at that range but rather much higher. The card is expected to launch on 13th October along with the reviews so expect more details in the coming week.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup: