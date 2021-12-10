Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II Shows Off Giants and Gorgeous In-Engine Footage in a New Trailer

Note: This is a developing story. More info about Senua's Saga: Hellblade II will be added later.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II was the first Xbox Series X game Microsoft showed us, but now a year after the console's release, additional details on the game have been hard to come by. Thankfully, that changed just a few minutes ago during The Game Awards, as we got a new "gameplay" trailer (likely in-engine rather than true gameplay) for Hellblade II.

Showing off some impressive Unreal Engine 5 visuals, we see Senua make her way into a cave with her band of followers as rather familiar voices chatter in her head. Overall, the vibe is rather similar to the first Hellblade. She then encounters a giant, and a battle ensues, with Senua and her followers trying to take out the mishappen goliath with flaming spears. At the end of the trailer, it’s hinted the giant may be somebody from Senua's past (or at least represent somebody she once knew). Check out the trailer for yourself, below.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II has been announced for the PC and Xbox Series X/S. The game doesn’t yet have a release date.