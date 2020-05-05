New Sekiro Online Mod Adds Unofficial PvP and Co-Operative Play on PC

A brand-new Sekiro mod has been released which adds unofficial PvP and co-operative play to the game on PC.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice lacks multiplayer a multiplayer mode, but as covered earlier this month, a PC multiplayer mod will change this. Created by modder ‘LukeYui’, this modification has now been released to the public, albeit its still in its early beta phase.

“This mod adds both PvP and co-operative play to the game - I've tried to make it as familiar as I can to Souls games' online mode, but as I'm not a professional game development company, it's not going to be exactly the same”, the modder writes on Nexusmods.

The Sekiro Online mod offers support for up to 6 players and runs purely on peer-to-peer connections – 1 player is the host of the session, while 5 other players are phantoms. The mod allows users to play co-operatively with friends and against each other in the new player-vs-player (PvP) mode.

We’ve included the mod’s key features down below alongside some videos and screenshots:

Sekiro Online Mod Features Support for up to 6 players (1 host + 5 phantoms)

PvP - Make use of your prosthetic tools and combat arts to defeat your opponents, grapple through the world and snipe each other out of the air.

Co-op - Play through the game with friends, approach enemies and bosses with a different style and finally beat the game as the summoner class.

Invasions - Enter an unsuspecting person's world as a spirit of vengeance, and fight to the death.

Simplified matchmaking - Invaders and phantoms will always be adjusted to the player's local level, to try and increase the available player pool. For example if you have 40 attack power, and your opponent has 1 attack power, they will hit you as if they have 40 and you'll hit them as if you have 1.

Granted, the modification only allows multiplayer play up to 6 players, but as a multiplayer mode in Sekiro is absent altogether, it’s still an amazing modification nonetheless.

Please note that, as the mod is still in its early beta phase, those interested could come across bugs and crashes. The Sekiro Online mod can be downloaded through Nexusmods right here. All users will need to download and install the mod in order to play together or against each other.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is available globally now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

