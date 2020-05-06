New Sekiro FFVII Remake Mods Introduce Tifa, Sephiroth and Aerith to FromSoftware’s Brutal Title
Remember last month’s Sekiro Cloud Strife and Jessie mods? The creator of these mods has now released three new modifications that will surely make team Tifa players happy.
The modder has released three new model swaps for the PC version of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, with Tifa Lockhart actually being playable as her model replaces the game’s main character. Main antagonist Sephiroth replaces Genichiro’s model, while Aerith (or Aeris?) Gainsborough replaces Emma’s character model.
Like last month’s Sekiro FFVII Remake mods, these new character swaps do suffer from some issues, but these are minor and shouldn’t spoil the fun.
We’ve included some screenshots and videos from the new character swaps in action down below:
Tifa Lockhart
Sephiroth
Aerith Gainsborough
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is available now for PC and consoles. Final Fantasy VII Remake is currently only available on PlayStation 4. The game will likely be coming to PC and Xbox in 2021.
We've included a part of our Final Fantasy VII Remake review from last month down below:
The major expansion of most of the main story events allowed developers to make Midgar feel alive like never before. In the original, we only got small glimpses of the life below and on the plates, but in the Remake, we see a lot more of it. Most of the story additions actually expand on how the Midgar population feels about Shinra, how it deals with the terrorist attacks, how it feels regarding the government of the city and the dangers posed by the abuse of Mako and so on. A lot of colorful new characters are also introduced in the Remake, and they help players a great deal to understand how life in Midgar is.
Some of the secondary characters, like Avalanche members Jessie, Biggs, and Wedge, also received massive character development in the Remake, making them a more integral parts of the events. Of the three, Jessie is the most memorable, as the game delves deeper in her story and in the reasons that made her join Avalanche. Villains also get much better development, giving players a much better idea on how Shinra managed to keep its iron grip on Midgar through the use of the media and propaganda.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter