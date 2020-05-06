New Sekiro FFVII Remake Mods Introduce Tifa, Sephiroth and Aerith to FromSoftware’s Brutal Title

Remember last month’s Sekiro Cloud Strife and Jessie mods? The creator of these mods has now released three new modifications that will surely make team Tifa players happy.

The modder has released three new model swaps for the PC version of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, with Tifa Lockhart actually being playable as her model replaces the game’s main character. Main antagonist Sephiroth replaces Genichiro’s model, while Aerith (or Aeris?) Gainsborough replaces Emma’s character model.

Like last month’s Sekiro FFVII Remake mods, these new character swaps do suffer from some issues, but these are minor and shouldn’t spoil the fun.

We’ve included some screenshots and videos from the new character swaps in action down below:

Tifa Lockhart











Sephiroth

Aerith Gainsborough







Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is available now for PC and consoles. Final Fantasy VII Remake is currently only available on PlayStation 4. The game will likely be coming to PC and Xbox in 2021.

We've included a part of our Final Fantasy VII Remake review from last month down below: