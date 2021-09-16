SEGA to Announce Brand New RPG at Tokyo Game Show 2021

SEGA is going to announce a new role-playing game during Tokyo Game Show 2021, the publisher confirmed today.

The news has been confirmed in the description of the SEGA Tokyo Game Show 2021 livestream, which is scheduled for October 1st, on the event's official website. The livestream will also feature new information on Atlus titles, but given the wording of the description, it is unlikely that this is going to be an Atlus-developed RPG like a new entry in the Persona series.

Sega's game news variety show "Sega Nyu" TGS special program, we will deliver information on the latest titles of Sega and Atlas! We are also planning to announce "SEGA's new RPG".

SEGA is only one of the many publishers that will be present during the Tokyo Game Show 2021, which will be held entirely online. Among the companies that will show off new titles are Capcom, Square Enix, and Microsoft, which will kick off the event with a 50-minute long livestream on September 30th. Nintendo will not take part in the event, as confirmed by the company itself earlier this month.

The Tokyo Game Show 2021 will be held online from September 30th to October 3rd. More information on the event can be found on its official website.