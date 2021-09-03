Nintendo Confirms It Will Not Attend Tokyo Game Show 2021

Nintendo will not attend Tokyo Game Show 2021, the company confirmed today.

The Japanese company confirmed its absence from this year's edition of the event, which will be held entirely online, on its Official Twitter profile. Nintendo will only collaborate with select developers to showcase indie titles.

Tokyo Game Show 2021 Schedule Include Xbox, Square Enix and Capcom Livestreams

2021年9月30日から開催される「TOKYO GAME SHOW 2021 ONLINE」におきまして、任天堂はブースおよびゲームタイトルの出展をいたしません。他社インディーゲームの出展協力のみ行います。同イベントへの参加をご検討されている方は、お間違えのないよう、よろしくお願いいたします。 — 任天堂株式会社 (@Nintendo) September 3, 2021

Nintendo will not exhibit booths or game titles at the "TOKYO GAME SHOW 2021 ONLINE" to be held from September 30, 2021. We will only cooperate in exhibiting indie games from other companies. If you are considering participating in the event, please do not make a mistake.

Earlier this week, the list of companies attending the TGS2021 has been confirmed. Among them will be Microsoft, which will open the event with a 50-minute long livestream, Capcom, Square Enix, Arc System Works, and many others. As Nintendo is skipping the event, there's a good chance that the company will share news on upcoming games before the end of the month in a new Direct. The Japanese company hosted previous Directs during September in the past few years, so chances are definitely not slim for the same happening this year.

The Tokyo Game Show 2021 will be held from September 30th to October 3rd. More information on the event and the scheduled livestreams can be found on its Official Website.