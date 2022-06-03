SEGA Genesis / Mega Drive Mini 2 to be Released on October 27 in Japan with 50 Games

SEGA has announced the second iteration of its mini console that brings back the classics from the SEGA Genesis / Mega Drive. This new iteration is going to be released on October 27, 2022, and will feature a grand total of 50 different games. Some of the games also include bonus titles that have never been released on both consoles such as Fantasy Zone.

Here's the teaser trailer that you can see below:

The SEGA Genesis / Mega Drive 2 is going to bring over 50 games that encompass the history of the system. This mini console will also include SEGA CD games, arcade ports, unreleased games, and "a mysterious new work". M2 will handle the emulation work for the platform. In fact, the platform supports output resolutions of 720p and 480p. And yes, Yuzo Koshiro will compose a medley for the menus again.

SEGA JP also revealed a list of games that are going to be released on the SEGA Genesis / Mega Drive Mini 2. Here's the list so far:

Bonanza Bros.

Fantasy Zone (Arcade port)

Magical Tarurūto-kun

Mansion of Hidden Souls

Popful Mail

Shining Force CD

Shining in the Darkness

Silpheed

Sonic CD

Thunder Force IV

Virtua Racing

A cosmetic Genesis / Mega Drive Tower Mini 2 add-on will also be available for sale. This unit includes a SEGA / Mega CD 2 Mini, mini cartridge for Genesis / Mega Drive title Virtua Racing, mini disc for SEGA / Mega CD title Sonic the Hedgehog CD, Genesis / Mega Drive Mini mounting spacer, and Super 32X Mini mounting spacer.

The Genesis / Mega Drive Mini 2 is going to release in Japan on October 27.