Sega Genesis Mini 2 Full 60-Game Lineup Revealed, Includes Never-Before-Released Bonuses

Nathan Birch
Aug 19, 2022
Sega Genesis Mini 2

The Sega Genesis Mini 2, modeled after the more streamlined Model 2 version of the classic console, was announced earlier this summer, and now all 60 games included in the machine have been revealed. A variety of fan-favorites and deep dives from the Sega Genesis and Sega CD are included, as well a handful of intriguing “bonus” games, some of which have gone unreleased for decades. You can check out the full games list for the Sega Genesis Mini 2, below.

  • After Burner II
  • Alien Soldier
  • Atomic Runner
  • Bonanza Bros.
  • ClayFighter
  • Crusader of Centy
  • Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf
  • Earthworm Jim 2
  • Elemental Master
  • Fatal Fury 2
  • Gain Ground
  • Golden Axe II
  • Granada
  • Hellfire
  • Herzog Zwei
  • Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar
  • Midnight Resistance
  • OutRun
  • OutRunners
  • Phantasy Star II
  • Populous
  • Rainbow Islands -Extra-
  • Ranger-X
  • Ristar
  • Rolling Thunder 2
  • Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
  • Shining Force II
  • Shining in the Darkness
  • Sonic 3D Blast
  • Splatterhouse 2
  • Streets of Rage 3
  • Super Hang-On
  • Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers
  • The Ooze
  • The Revenge of Shinobi
  • ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron
  • Truxton
  • VectorMan 2
  • Viewpoint
  • Virtua Racing
  • Warsong
  • Ecco the Dolphin (CD Ver.)
  • Ecco: The Tides of Time (CD Ver.)
  • Final Fight CD
  • Mansion of Hidden Souls
  • Night Striker
  • Night Trap
  • Robo Aleste
  • Sewer Shark
  • Shining Force CD
  • SILPHEED
  • Sonic The Hedgehog CD
  • The NinjaWarriors

Never thought I’d see the day that Sewer Shark gets an official re-release. Here’s a bit more detail on the bonus games, as some of them require some explanation…

  • Devi & Pii - Paddle-style game developed by Takashi Iizuka in 1993, before he developed Sonic 3. Iizuka san designed the game, characters, and sprites. The game never released.
  • Fantasy Zone - New port from the same team who ported Darius for the original Genesis Mini.
  • Space Harrier II (+Space Harrier) - New ports using the sprite zoom function!
  • Spatter - M2 “hobby” port of a small arcade game released by SEGA in 1984. The game was created by the graphic designer of Flicky.
  • Star Mobile - Puzzle game developed by Mindware in 1992; it was completed, but never released.
  • Super Locomotive - M2 “hobby” port of a small arcade game released by SEGA in 1982.
  • VS Puyo Puyo Sun - “Demake” of Puyo Puyo Sun, only featuring VS mode, with new rules not found in the original version.

The Sega Genesis Mini 2 launches on October 27. Pre-orders are available exclusively through Amazon and, oddly, will ship from Japan. Anybody planning to grab this puppy? What 16-bit Sega classics will you be tackling first?

