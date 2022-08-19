Sega Genesis Mini 2 Full 60-Game Lineup Revealed, Includes Never-Before-Released Bonuses

The Sega Genesis Mini 2, modeled after the more streamlined Model 2 version of the classic console, was announced earlier this summer, and now all 60 games included in the machine have been revealed. A variety of fan-favorites and deep dives from the Sega Genesis and Sega CD are included, as well a handful of intriguing “bonus” games, some of which have gone unreleased for decades. You can check out the full games list for the Sega Genesis Mini 2, below.
- After Burner II
- Alien Soldier
- Atomic Runner
- Bonanza Bros.
- ClayFighter
- Crusader of Centy
- Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf
- Earthworm Jim 2
- Elemental Master
- Fatal Fury 2
- Gain Ground
- Golden Axe II
- Granada
- Hellfire
- Herzog Zwei
- Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar
- Midnight Resistance
- OutRun
- OutRunners
- Phantasy Star II
- Populous
- Rainbow Islands -Extra-
- Ranger-X
- Ristar
- Rolling Thunder 2
- Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
- Shining Force II
- Shining in the Darkness
- Sonic 3D Blast
- Splatterhouse 2
- Streets of Rage 3
- Super Hang-On
- Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers
- The Ooze
- The Revenge of Shinobi
- ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron
- Truxton
- VectorMan 2
- Viewpoint
- Virtua Racing
- Warsong
- Ecco the Dolphin (CD Ver.)
- Ecco: The Tides of Time (CD Ver.)
- Final Fight CD
- Mansion of Hidden Souls
- Night Striker
- Night Trap
- Robo Aleste
- Sewer Shark
- Shining Force CD
- SILPHEED
- Sonic The Hedgehog CD
- The NinjaWarriors
Never thought I’d see the day that Sewer Shark gets an official re-release. Here’s a bit more detail on the bonus games, as some of them require some explanation…
- Devi & Pii - Paddle-style game developed by Takashi Iizuka in 1993, before he developed Sonic 3. Iizuka san designed the game, characters, and sprites. The game never released.
- Fantasy Zone - New port from the same team who ported Darius for the original Genesis Mini.
- Space Harrier II (+Space Harrier) - New ports using the sprite zoom function!
- Spatter - M2 “hobby” port of a small arcade game released by SEGA in 1984. The game was created by the graphic designer of Flicky.
- Star Mobile - Puzzle game developed by Mindware in 1992; it was completed, but never released.
- Super Locomotive - M2 “hobby” port of a small arcade game released by SEGA in 1982.
- VS Puyo Puyo Sun - “Demake” of Puyo Puyo Sun, only featuring VS mode, with new rules not found in the original version.
The Sega Genesis Mini 2 launches on October 27. Pre-orders are available exclusively through Amazon and, oddly, will ship from Japan. Anybody planning to grab this puppy? What 16-bit Sega classics will you be tackling first?
