Sega Genesis Mini 2 Full 60-Game Lineup Revealed, Includes Never-Before-Released Bonuses

The Sega Genesis Mini 2, modeled after the more streamlined Model 2 version of the classic console, was announced earlier this summer, and now all 60 games included in the machine have been revealed. A variety of fan-favorites and deep dives from the Sega Genesis and Sega CD are included, as well a handful of intriguing “bonus” games, some of which have gone unreleased for decades. You can check out the full games list for the Sega Genesis Mini 2, below.

After Burner II

Alien Soldier

Atomic Runner

Bonanza Bros.

ClayFighter

Crusader of Centy

Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf

Earthworm Jim 2

Elemental Master

Fatal Fury 2

Gain Ground

Golden Axe II

Granada

Hellfire

Herzog Zwei

Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar

Midnight Resistance

OutRun

OutRunners

Phantasy Star II

Populous

Rainbow Islands -Extra-

Ranger-X

Ristar

Rolling Thunder 2

Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi

Shining Force II

Shining in the Darkness

Sonic 3D Blast

Splatterhouse 2

Streets of Rage 3

Super Hang-On

Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers

The Ooze

The Revenge of Shinobi

ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron

Truxton

VectorMan 2

Viewpoint

Virtua Racing

Warsong

Ecco the Dolphin (CD Ver.)

Ecco: The Tides of Time (CD Ver.)

Final Fight CD

Mansion of Hidden Souls

Night Striker

Night Trap

Robo Aleste

Sewer Shark

Shining Force CD

SILPHEED

Sonic The Hedgehog CD

The NinjaWarriors

Never thought I’d see the day that Sewer Shark gets an official re-release. Here’s a bit more detail on the bonus games, as some of them require some explanation…

Devi & Pii - Paddle-style game developed by Takashi Iizuka in 1993, before he developed Sonic 3. Iizuka san designed the game, characters, and sprites. The game never released.

- Paddle-style game developed by Takashi Iizuka in 1993, before he developed Sonic 3. Iizuka san designed the game, characters, and sprites. The game never released. Fantasy Zone - New port from the same team who ported Darius for the original Genesis Mini.

- New port from the same team who ported Darius for the original Genesis Mini. Space Harrier II (+Space Harrier) - New ports using the sprite zoom function!

- New ports using the sprite zoom function! Spatter - M2 “hobby” port of a small arcade game released by SEGA in 1984. The game was created by the graphic designer of Flicky.

- M2 “hobby” port of a small arcade game released by SEGA in 1984. The game was created by the graphic designer of Flicky. Star Mobile - Puzzle game developed by Mindware in 1992; it was completed, but never released.

- Puzzle game developed by Mindware in 1992; it was completed, but never released. Super Locomotive - M2 “hobby” port of a small arcade game released by SEGA in 1982.

- M2 “hobby” port of a small arcade game released by SEGA in 1982. VS Puyo Puyo Sun - “Demake” of Puyo Puyo Sun, only featuring VS mode, with new rules not found in the original version.

The Sega Genesis Mini 2 launches on October 27. Pre-orders are available exclusively through Amazon and, oddly, will ship from Japan. Anybody planning to grab this puppy? What 16-bit Sega classics will you be tackling first?