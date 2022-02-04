Security Hub App Download Stats Indicate Google May Have Shipped Around 10 Million Pixel Units

Google did not reveal exact Pixel sales numbers during its latest earnings call but did hint that the Pixel 6 helped break the previous record. Even if the company wants to keep these statistics under wraps, the Security Hub app has revealed that there may be as many as 10 million modern-day Pixel units shipped.

Security Hub Is Compatible With Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, and Pixel 4a Models Too

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro first got support for Google’s Security Hub, and according to proof from 9to5Google in the image below, the app has hit more than 10 million installs on the Play Store. This small but important stat shows how many Pixel smartphones are actually in use but do not be misled to believe that Google has shipped a total of 10 million Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro units.

Pixel 6 Helped Google Break Sales Records for the Last Quarter

The Security Hub started rolling it out to older phones in late October as a new update in the Play Store. Now, it is officially available for the low-cost Pixel 5a and Pixel 4a, the previous-generation Pixel 5, and the older Pixel 4 lineup. Security Hub will only work on your Pixel handset if it has been updated to Android 12. It is likely that additional sales data is released in the future through independent research, giving us a closer look at how many units Google actually shipped since the inception of its latest flagships, but this is all that we have got to go on.

Back In 2020, it was reported that Google sold an abysmal 3.7 million units, while the company fared significantly better in 2019, recording shipments of 7 million units. If the technology giant previously hinted that it broke sales records with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro launch, we can assume that both these models aided in crossing that 7 million shipments mark.

While those numbers are impressive if we compare Google’s previous sales, the company has a long way to go. Back in 2021, Google reportedly informed suppliers to increase production by 50 percent, likely anticipating that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro would become a popular product. The company is also prepping the more affordable Pixel 6a, which is said to launch in May this year, sporting the same Tensor chip and design as the Pixel 6 but sold at a lower price.

So far, Google appears to be on the right track, so it should stick to this strategy, and it will likely see sales pick up in the future.

News Source: 9to5Google