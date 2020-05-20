Need a Second Screen on Budget? Get Lenovo ThinkVision 19.5″ Monitor on Clearance for Just $95
Lenovo is offering some amazing deals on its monitors and other products. Considering the work from home is becoming a new norm, if you are in for a second screen, things can't get better than this. You can now get ThinkVision 19.5" monitor for just $95. It obviously isn't the most high-end product but considering this will be a temporary need, it makes sense to buy something on the budget end.
One of the most recent reviews on the product page reads: "Great product, great price, and delivered timely. Will make a good second screen with my laptop to facilitate webinars from my kitchen table at home."
Here are some of the specs of ThinkVision E2054 19.5-inch display:
- Monitor Size: 19.5"
- Brightness: 250 nits
- Contrast Ratio: 1000:1
- Response Time: 7 ms
- Panel Type: IPS
- Stand: Tilt
- EPEAT: Silver
- Energy Star: 7
- VESA Mount: Yes (100mm)
- Maximum Resolution: 1440 x 900
- Connections: VGA
- Aspect Ratio: 16:10
- Screen Illumination: LED Backlight
- Preset Display Modes: 18
- User Programmable Modes: 10
- Height (US): 14.65in
- Viewable Image Height US: 10.33in
- Height Adjustment US: 13.98Inches
- Width (US): 17.95in
- Viewable Image Width US: 16.48in
- Depth (US): 7.4in
- Weight (US): 6.17 lbs
- Tilt: -5 to 22 degree
- Monitor Technology: LED
- Horizontal Viewing Angle: 178 degrees
Lenovo's ThinkVision E2054 is an environmental and budget-friendly monitor, in a space-saving design. Ideal for small spaces or as a second screen, you can now get the 19.5" IPS wide-angle screen for just $95 and have it delivered within 1 to 3 days.
