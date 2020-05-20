Lenovo is offering some amazing deals on its monitors and other products. Considering the work from home is becoming a new norm, if you are in for a second screen, things can't get better than this. You can now get ThinkVision 19.5" monitor for just $95. It obviously isn't the most high-end product but considering this will be a temporary need, it makes sense to buy something on the budget end.

One of the most recent reviews on the product page reads: "Great product, great price, and delivered timely. Will make a good second screen with my laptop to facilitate webinars from my kitchen table at home."

Here are some of the specs of ThinkVision E2054 19.5-inch display:

Monitor Size: 19.5"

Brightness: 250 nits

Contrast Ratio: 1000:1

Response Time: 7 ms

Panel Type: IPS

Stand: Tilt

EPEAT: Silver

Energy Star: 7

VESA Mount: Yes (100mm)

Maximum Resolution: 1440 x 900

Connections: VGA

Aspect Ratio: 16:10

Screen Illumination: LED Backlight

Preset Display Modes: 18

User Programmable Modes: 10

Height (US): 14.65in

Viewable Image Height US: 10.33in

Height Adjustment US: 13.98Inches

Width (US): 17.95in

Viewable Image Width US: 16.48in

Depth (US): 7.4in

Weight (US): 6.17 lbs

Tilt: -5 to 22 degree

Monitor Technology: LED

Horizontal Viewing Angle: 178 degrees

Lenovo's ThinkVision E2054 is an environmental and budget-friendly monitor, in a space-saving design. Ideal for small spaces or as a second screen, you can now get the 19.5" IPS wide-angle screen for just $95 and have it delivered within 1 to 3 days.

