Memorial Day 2020 deals are now live, bringing some amazing discounts on the most premium gaming PCs. Dell is slashing prices on tons of its gaming products, including the Dell G5 Gaming Desktop that is powered by the 9th Gen Intel Core i5 9400 and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GDDR6 graphics card.

Dell is offering a $100 discount on this GTX 1660 Ti carrying gaming computer, bringing the original price of $929.99 down to only $829.99 for a limited time. What else is packed in this gaming desktop? Here are some of the specs of this machine:

Processor: 9th Gen Intel Core i5 9400 (6-Core, 9MB Cache, up to 4.1GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology)

Operating System: Windows 10 Home 64bit English

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GDDR6

Hard Drive: 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD (Boot) + 1TB 7200RPM SATA 6Gb/s (Storage)

Memory: 8GB DDR4 at 2666MHz

Wireless: Qualcomm DW1810, 1x1, 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2

Security Software: McAfee LiveSafe 12 Month Subscription

Or, customize and upgrade Dell G5 gaming PC to fit your own needs

You, of course, get the option to upgrade your processor, graphics card, RAM and hard drive size, along with the chassis and monthly subscriptions. From an i9900K chip to a 2080 8GB GDDR6, you can tailor it to however solid you want the specs to be while getting the $100 discount. You can also flip to the other side and opt for an AMD Radeon RX 5600, included in the base price.

Head over to Dell to get the Dell G5 with GTX 1660 Ti Gaming PC for $829.99 or customize a variant that fits your own gaming requirements.

