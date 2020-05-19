Memorial Day 2020 deals are live on various products over at Samsung, including the company's stunning smart TVs. Offering up to $1,200 in discount, Samsung is also offering free shipping and interest-free financing options on most of its deals.

Here are some of the top deals on Samsung TVs live right now

Samsung is also offering financing options on all of the above deals with 0% APR for 24 or 36 months with equal payments. For more details about the technical specs, financing, and rewards, click on your favourite product links from the above list.

If you are interested in the very latest 2020 models, head over to this link to get your hands on the newest Samsung TVs with trade-in options, contact-free delivery, and extended free 30-days returns.