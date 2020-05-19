Save Up to $1,200 on Samsung’s 4K, 8K and Curved Smart TVs (Starting From $499.99)
Memorial Day 2020 deals are live on various products over at Samsung, including the company's stunning smart TVs. Offering up to $1,200 in discount, Samsung is also offering free shipping and interest-free financing options on most of its deals.
Here are some of the top deals on Samsung TVs live right now
- Save $50: 55" RU7300 Curved Smart 4K UHD TV (2019) for $499.99
- Save $100: 55" Q70T QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (2020) for $899.99 (upgrade option up to 85")
- Save $100: 75" Q80T QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (2020) for $2,699.99
- Save $100: 55" Q90T QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (2020) for $1,699.99 (up to $300 off on bigger screens)
- Save $200: 75" NU6900 Smart 4K UHD TV (2018) for $899.99
- Save $300: 65" Q800T QLED 8K UHD HDR Smart TV (2020) for $3,199.99 (or $66.67/mo at 0% APR)
- Save $350: 49" Q70R QLED Smart 4K UHD TV (2019) for $899.99
- Save $1,000: 55" Q900 QLED Smart 8K UHD TV (2019) for $2,499.99 (or $52.08/mo for 48mos)
- Save $1,200: 82" Class Q90R QLED Smart 4K UHD TV (2019) for $5,299.99 (or $110.42/mo for 48 mos)
Samsung is also offering financing options on all of the above deals with 0% APR for 24 or 36 months with equal payments. For more details about the technical specs, financing, and rewards, click on your favourite product links from the above list.
If you are interested in the very latest 2020 models, head over to this link to get your hands on the newest Samsung TVs with trade-in options, contact-free delivery, and extended free 30-days returns.
