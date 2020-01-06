Seagate Reveals ‘Next-Gen SSD’ Solutions for Elite Gaming Performance

Seagate announced two upcoming external SSD solutions geared towards gamers at CES 2020. The first one, called FireCuda Gaming SSD, is meant to be paired with the recently released FireCuda Companion Dock.

This solid-state drive can deliver up to 2000MB/s read speed according to Seagate, thanks to the FireCuda NVMe 510 SSD and the SuperSpeed USB 20Gb/s (USB 3.2 Gen2×2) interface. The full-range RGB LED can be customized by the user via the Seagate Toolkit software and synchronized with the aforementioned FireCuda Companion Dock.

THX Certified Game Mode Announced, Will Help You Get the Most Out of Your New TV

The FireCuda Gaming SSD will be available in March with a five-year warranty. Prices are set to start at $189.99 (500GB), $259.99 (1TB) and $499.99 (2TB).

The BarraCuda Fast SSD, on the other hand, will cater to mobile gamers and 'active power users' with its read and write speeds of up to 540 MB/s. This pocket-sized SSD, featuring a green LED and USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C port, will be available in February with a three-year warranty, priced $94.99 (500GB), $169.99 (1TB) and $299.99 (2TB). Additionally, Seagate is going to include a complimentary two-month subscription to the Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan.