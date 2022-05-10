SCUF Reflex New Customizable Features Available Now

SCUF controllers and hardware are among the higher-end accessories and peripherals for consoles and PC gaming alike. With various styles, accessibility features, and even some crossover promotion, this brand’s made its mark in gaming. And the newest venture from SCUF, the Reflex, has a slew of new features available to avid buyers.

Previously on SCUF’s merchandise, the company partnered with Coca-Cola to release a series of new products, including the Reflex, the H1 headset, and K95 keyboard, all themed in the Coca-Cola Byte style.

Diego Nunez, Vice President of Gaming Marketing at CORSAIR said the following in a press release:

Controllers are an extension of the player to maximize their performance and personality. These new SCUF Reflex options let you create and design a Reflex controller that fits your unique style, with a wide range of faceplates, thumbstick variations, trim colors, and more. The PS5 community deserves a controller that meets their gaming needs and lives up to the standards they’ve come to expect from SCUF products. The Reflex was created to be just that. Now all that’s left to do is make it your own.

In light of this, the SCUF Reflex for PlayStation 5 will be doing something similar to the Xbox Design Lab, offering players tons of customizable options for their controller. Virtually every aspect of their Reflex controller is customizable, and those options will include:

32 faceplate colors

9 touchpad colors

9 faceplate trim colors

6 button kit colors

4 thumbstick colors

2 thumbstick shapes

2 thumbstick heights

2 trigger styles

7 trigger and bumper colors

7 D-pad colors

5 Create/Options colors

2 Home colors

These SCUF Reflex controllers are compatible with PlayStation 5 consoles and Windows PCs with Windows 7 or later as your operating system. These controllers will start at $199.99 USD and will be available at www.scufgaming.com/reflex. Note that this offer will be available online only, and won’t be available in local stores.