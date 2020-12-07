Scott Pilgrim vs. The World Complete Edition Gets a 2021 Release Date

After years of pleading from fans, Ubisoft recently announced Scott Pilgrim vs. The World Complete Edition was coming to modern digital storefronts. For those unfamiliar, the Scott Pilgrim game was unlisted back in 2014, leaving fans with no legal way to purchase the game for over half a decade. The Complete Edition includes the original acclaimed retro-brawler based on Bryan Lee O'Malley’s graphic novels, as well as the game's two DLC packs, for $15. The only thing missing from Ubisoft's original big announcement was a specific release date, but now we know the re-issue will be coming our way in January!

Rainbow Six Siege “Operation Neon Dawn” Content and PS5/XSX Updates Available Now

Here is your official rundown of all the content included in the Scott Pilgrim vs. The World Complete Edition package:

Rediscover the beloved 2D arcade-style beat 'em up inspired by both the iconic comic book series and movie Scott Pilgrim vs. The World in this Complete Edition! This Complete Edition includes the original Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game, as well as its original DLCs - the Knives Chau and Wallace Wells Add-On Packs (which include online co-op). Play as your favorite characters - Scott Pilgrim, Ramona Flowers, Knives Chau, Stephen Stills, and more. Level-up and learn new awesome abilities, unlock secret items and modes, summon powerful allies, and more! Team up with friends and combine your skills to battle your way through waves of tough enemies, or compete with them in awesome mini-games like Dodgeball; all on your way to defeat the League of Ramona's Evil Exes!

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World Complete Edition rocks PC, Xbox One, PS4, Switch, and Stadia on January 14. So yes, despite previous promises, the game won’t be arriving in time for the holidays, but the fact that it’s coming at all is something to celebrate. Time to finally unplug those PS3s Pilgrim fans!