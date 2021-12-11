Scorn Is Now 75% Complete, Will Launch in October 2022
Serbian game developer Ebb Software announced that Scorn, its debut first-person horror adventure game, will be released in October 2022 on PC and Xbox Series S|X. The game has recently reached 75% content completion, as explained by CEO Ljubomir Peklar.
December has been a pretty huge month for us at Ebb Software. Not only have we been able to share our new release date but we’ve also reached a significant milestone in our development - 75% content completion! I’d just like to give my deepest thanks to our community for your patience and our team here at Ebb who have been working incredibly hard to pull everything together.
As we look ahead at the coming months, we will be focusing on completing the final 25% of the content, followed by bug fixing and getting the game ready for the launch. We’re very excited to get our game in players’ hands and allow them to experience Scorn for themselves.
Scorn, whose visual style was inspired by the works of H. R. Giger, originally went through Steam Greenlight with a scheduled release of 2017. Then, in late 2017, Ebb Software launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter where they received €192K in pledges.
We were able to interview Ebb Software CEO Ljubomir Peklar in May 2020. You can find the full transcription of our chat with him here.
Isolated and lost inside this dream-like world, you will explore different interconnected regions in a non-linear fashion. The unsettling environment is a character itself.
Every location contains its own theme (story), puzzles and characters that are integral in creating a cohesive world. Throughout the game you will open up new areas, acquire different skill sets, weapons, various items and try to comprehend the sights presented to you.
GAMEPLAY FEATURES
Cohesive “lived-in” world - Scorn takes place in an open-ended world with different interconnected regions. Each region is a maze-like structure with various rooms and paths to discover. All the storytelling happens in-game, with no cut-scenes to distract you from the grisly reality of the living, breathing world you’re in. But keep your eyes open - the game won’t show you any sympathy if you miss something important on your uneasy travels. Everything has a reason and purpose - you just need to work out what it is.
Full body awareness – Players will experience better immersion being aware of the character’s body and movement. Interaction with the world is realistic - objects are picked up with your hands (instead of just floating in midair), machines and instruments are operated by grabbing the controls etc.
Inventory and ammo management - is defined and limited. It plays a big role in keeping the player in an even greater state of awareness throughout the whole game. Players will have to think about when to fight and when to take cover and how their actions affect the world around them. Different play styles will be needed to advance.
