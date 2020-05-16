Scorn Developer Says CPUs Rather Than SSDs Are Next-Gen’s Biggest Leap

Scorn, the survival horror game inspired by the works of H. R. Giger and originally funded via Kickstarter back in 2017, suddenly resurfaced after a very long time ago at the recent Inside Xbox episode with a gorgeous new trailer (embedded at the end of this article). The game will be hitting Xbox Series X and PC (Steam, Microsoft Store, GOG), though there's no set date yet.

MSPowerUser managed to interview Scorn Game Director Ljubomir Peklar, who said in his opinion the biggest leap in next-gen hardware will be the CPU, rather than the built-in SSDs.

Everyone is touting the SSD as the next big thing, and yes SSDs will help a lot with loading and moving assets, but the biggest culprit that is creating problems in the current generation is the CPU. That’s where the biggest next-gen difference compared to current generation will come from.

Indeed, the leap between the Jaguar-based CPUs used for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and the Zen 2 based CPUs we'll find in their next-gen successors is going to be huge.

Scorn will be a next-generation only game and Peklar explained why in the interview.

We didn’t want to bring Scorn to current-gen consoles because we want our game to be played at 60FPS. That would be close to impossible without big sacrifices. Next-gen is about responsiveness, smoothness and a lot less time wasting. The problem with these features is that they are not easy to sell in videos or screenshots.

Peklar also agreed that Microsoft had a bit of a communication problem when it came to the Inside Xbox episode, with lots of folks expecting to see plenty of Xbox Series X gameplay when there was very little to be found throughout the whole thing.

Microsoft had some messaging problems. People expected multi-million AAA production games to show off next-gen visuals and, most importantly, gameplay showcases.

We'll have our own exclusive interview with the folks from Ebb Software, the Serbian studio working on Scorn, up in the coming weeks. Stay tuned!