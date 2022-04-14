Scarlet Nexus Has Reached 2 Million Players, 1 Million Units Sold

By Francesco De Meo
Scarlet Nexus

Scarlet Nexus seems to be doing great, having reached quite a few players since its launch in June 2021, Bandai Namco confirmed.

Today, the Japanese publisher revealed that the game has reached 2 million players worldwide and has sold around 1 million units as of March 2022, as reported by 4Gamer. The game being available on Xbox Game Pass definitely contributed to its popularity, making it reach way more players than units sold.

Scarlet Nexus has been receiving excellent post-launch support, with the developer releasing free updates and paid DLC that add new features to the game. The latest update, update 1.08, has gone live last month, introducing a new difficulty setting and more.

Version 1.08

  • New difficulty settings [“Very Easy”] added to the options screen.
  • New [Tales of Arise collaboration] items added the shop’s Accept screen.
  • Story Demo save data carry over available.
  • Function to transfer trophies from PlayStation 4 version to PlayStation 5 version added.
  • Various bug fixes and improvements implemented.

Scarlet Nexus is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. Learn more about the game by checking out my review.

With masterfully crafted action combat, charming characters, and a very interesting setting, Scarlet Nexus is a game that action RPG fans should definitely not miss. While the game lacks any real innovation, as it features themes and mechanics lifted from other Japanese RPG series, and it is a little too linear, the high quality of the experience makes it easy to look past these few issues, making Scarlet Nexus a memorable, and extremely enjoyable game.

