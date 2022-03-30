Scarlet Nexus 1.08 Update Introduces Very Easy Difficulty, Collaboration Items and Various Improvements

A new Scarlet Nexus update is now live on PC and consoles, introducing a new difficulty setting, new collaboration items, and more.

Update 1.08 introduces a new difficulty setting, Very Easy, that will allow even those who are not very good at action games to enjoy the game's story and world. In addition, the update adds new Tales of Arise collaboration items, the ability to carry over save data from the demon, transfer trophies from the PlayStation 4 version to the PlayStation 5 release, and various fixes and improvements.

Catch the full Scarlet Nexus 1.09 patch notes below.

Version 1.08 New difficulty settings [“Very Easy”] added to the options screen.

New [Tales of Arise collaboration] items added the shop’s Accept screen.

Story Demo save data carry over available.

Function to transfer trophies from PlayStation 4 version to PlayStation 5 version added.

Various bug fixes and improvements implemented.

Scarlet Nexus launched last year on PC and consoles, and it is a solid action role-playing game featuring a very interesting world and combat mechanics, as I highlighted in my review.

With masterfully crafted action combat, charming characters, and a very interesting setting, Scarlet Nexus is a game that action RPG fans should definitely not miss. While the game lacks any real innovation, as it features themes and mechanics lifted from other Japanese RPG series, and it is a little too linear, the high quality of the experience makes it easy to look past these few issues, making Scarlet Nexus a memorable, and extremely enjoyable game.

Scarlet Nexus is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.