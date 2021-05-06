Scarlet Nexus Opening Animation Shared Online by Bandai Namco

The Scarlet Nexus opening animation has been shared online today.

The opening animation, which has been created by Sunrise, features the song "Dream in Drive" by Japanese rock back The Oral Cigarettes.

You can take a look at the Scarlet Nexus opening animation below.

Scarlet Nexus promises to be an engaging experience thanks to its distinct anime feel and action gameplay. Last month, two new trailers have been released online showcasing main characters Yuito and Kasane and the special abilities they are able to use in battle.

In a far distant future, a psionic hormone was discovered in the human brain, granting people extra-sensory powers and changing the world as we know it. Just as humanity was entering this new era, deranged mutants known as Others began to descend from the sky with a thirst for human brains. Highly resistant to conventional attack methods, extreme measures needed to be taken to battle the overwhelming threat and preserve humanity. Those with acute extra-sensory abilities, known as psionics, were our chance to fight the onslaught from above. To this day, psionics have been scouted for their talents and recruited to the Other Suppression Force (OSF), humanity’s last line of defense. Take on the role of Yuito Sumeragi, a new recruit to the OSF aiming to become an elite psionic like the one who saved him as a child. Armed with a talent in psycho-kinesis, explore the futuristic city of New Himuka and uncover the mysteries of a Brain Punk future caught between technology and psychic abilities in Scarlet Nexus.

Scarlet Nexus launches on June 25th on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One worldwide.