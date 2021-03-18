Scarlet Nexus Gets a June Release Date, Anime Series Coming this Summer

Get ready to get weird, because Scarlet Nexus, the new action-RPG from Bandai Namco’s Tales team, has a release date! In addition to that, a new Scarlet Nexus anime series produced by Sunrise (Mobile Suit Gundam, Cowboy Bebop) will also be arriving this summer. You can check out a new gameplay trailer for Scarlet Nexus character Kasane, below.

And here’s a brief teaser for the Scarlet Nexus anime, which will receive a worldwide release this summer via Funimation.

For those who haven’t been keeping up, Scarlet Nexus is a unique mashup of Devil-May-Cry-style combat, RPG elements, and weird enemy designs seemingly ripped from a Silent Hill game. Here’s how Bandai Namco describes the game’s story:

In a far distant future, a psionic hormone was discovered in the human brain, granting people extra-sensory powers and changing the world as we know it. Just as humanity was entering this new era, deranged mutants known as Others began to descend from the sky with a thirst for human brains. Highly resistant to conventional attack methods, extreme measures needed to be taken to battle the overwhelming threat and preserve humanity. Those with acute extra-sensory abilities, known as psionics, were our chance to fight the onslaught from above. To this day, psionics have been scouted for their talents and recruited to the Other Suppression Force (OSF), humanity’s last line of defense. Take on the role of Yuito Sumeragi, a new recruit to the OSF aiming to become an elite psionic like the one who saved him as a child. Armed with a talent in psycho-kinesis, explore the futuristic city of New Himuka and uncover the mysteries of a Brain Punk future caught between technology and psychic abilities in Scarlet Nexus.

Scarlet Nexus gets freaky on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on June 25.