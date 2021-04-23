Scarlet Nexus New Trailers Showcase Fast-Paced Action Gameplay

Two new Scarlet Nexus trailers have been shared online today, showcasing the game's main characters' special abilities.

The new trailers, which can be found below, provide a better look at Yuito and Kasane's special abilities and at the fast-paced action the game will offer.

Scarlet Nexus promises to deliver a remarkable experience with its unique blend of RPG and action game mechanics and an interesting setting. The game's universe will be further flashed out by a new anime series that will launch this Summer.

In a far distant future, a psionic hormone was discovered in the human brain, granting people extra-sensory powers and changing the world as we know it. Just as humanity was entering this new era, deranged mutants known as Others began to descend from the sky with a thirst for human brains. Highly resistant to conventional attack methods, extreme measures needed to be taken to battle the overwhelming threat and preserve humanity. Those with acute extra-sensory abilities, known as psionics, were our chance to fight the onslaught from above. To this day, psionics have been scouted for their talents and recruited to the Other Suppression Force (OSF), humanity’s last line of defense. Take on the role of Yuito Sumeragi, a new recruit to the OSF aiming to become an elite psionic like the one who saved him as a child. Armed with a talent in psycho-kinesis, explore the futuristic city of New Himuka and uncover the mysteries of a Brain Punk future caught between technology and psychic abilities in Scarlet Nexus.

Scarlet Nexus launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One on June 25th worldwide.