Bayonetta 3 to Include Mechanics Inspired by Scalebound, Former Platinum Games Developer Suggests

Bayonetta 3 is going to feature mechanics that have been inspired by Platinum Games' canceled Xbox exclusive project, Scalebound.

Speaking on Twitter, former Platinum Games developer JP Kellams mentioned that director Yusuke Miyata was the lead designer on Scalebound, highlighting how he is quite talented, something that makes him more excited about the upcoming third entry in the series.

Bayonetta 3 Trailer Delivers Action, Flirting, and a New Hairstyle; Game Launches in 2022

Oh! One more thing that I forgot to mention... Yusuke Miyata was the lead designer on Scalebound, and he is super talented, and I can't wait to play Bayo 3 primarily because he is directing it. — JP Kellams (@synaesthesiajp) September 24, 2021

Additionally, JP Kellams confirmed that the demon controlling mechanics look very similar to mechanics that were featured in Scalebound. So, in a way, it seems like the canceled project will live on in Bayonetta 3.

Yeah... The controlling the summons thing looks VERY similar to a mechanic that we had in Scalebound to control Thuban. Now that I've gotten to rewatch the trailer, I'm really psyched for that. 🙂 https://t.co/d30zQm4i8z — JP Kellams (@synaesthesiajp) September 24, 2021

Bayonetta 3 has been announced back in 2017, but the first actual look at the game has only come with yesterday's Nintendo Direct. Following the release of the gameplay trailer, series creator Hideki Kamiya provided additional information on the team working on the game.

With Bayonetta 3, I’m still overseeing the world and story, but in order to breathe some new life into the game I’ve chosen Yusuke Miyata, a longtime and trusted co-worker (although he can be a bit of a goofball), as the director. We’ve also the talents of directors Yuji Shimomura and Masaki Suzumura helping us bring unprecedented amounts of smiles, years, drama, humor, and sexiness to the movie scenes. And of course, Bayonetta’s look has been handled by someone you might call her personal designer, Mari Shimazaki. This time Bayonetta dances into the fray looking more fashionable and elegant than ever.

Bayonetta 3 launches sometime in 2022 on Nintendo Switch worldwide.