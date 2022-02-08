Bayonetta 3 Will Feature a Lot of New Elements; Dev Wants to Finish Scalebound if Microsoft Is Willing

Bayonetta 3 is the next big action title from PlatinumGames, and it will feature a lot of new elements, according to the developer.

Speaking with IGN Japan, PlatinumGames CEO Atsushi Inaba and series creator Hideki Kamiya talked about the third entry in the series, saying that the game will feature a lot of never elements that have never been seen in the series.

Additionally, Hideki Kamiya said that Bayonetta 3 will feel fun more quickly if the player experienced the previous two entries in the series, although the game will still be enjoyable without prior experience with the series. The game will also feature mechanics that will make the game enjoyable for players who are not particularly skilled at action games, which is not surprising considering both previous entries featured something similar.

Interestingly enough, Hideki Kamiya also addressed some rumors that suggested that the developer had to work around creative restrictions due to Nintendo publishing Bayonetta 3. This is not the case, said Kamiya, and so the game will feel quite different from previous entries in the series, although he didn't specify in which ways.

In the interview, both Inaba and Kamiya commented on Scalebound, their canceled Xbox One exclusive game. Apparently, they really want to finish the project if Microsoft is willing to let them have another go at it. This isn't the first time PlatinumGames confirmed they would like to finish the game if the opportunity presented itself, so it is really up to Microsoft at this point.

Bayonetta 3 launches this year on Nintendo Switch worldwide.