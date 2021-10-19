  ⋮  

Surface Firmware Updates Are Out for Laptop 2 and Pro 7+

By Rafia Shaikh
Microsoft has released fresh firmware updates for Surface Pro 7+ and Surface Laptop 2. October 2021 updates bring device stability and reliability improvements and address Pro 7+'s CPU throttle to 0.19Ghz issue.

Following Surface firmware updates are out for Laptop 2

  • Surface - Extension - 6.7.137.0: Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update - Extension
  • Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - Extension - 6.1.0.9: Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) Extension
  • Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - Media - 6.0.9083.3: Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) - Sound, video, and game controllers

This month's firmware update is available for all Laptop 2 devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903 (19H1), or greater. For more details, head over to the support page.

October 2021 Surface Pro 7+ update

  • Surface - System - 3.50.139.0: Surface Radio Monitor – System devices
  • Surface - Firmware - 12.206.139.0: Surface System Aggregator – Firmware
  • Surface - Firmware - 16.101.141.0: Surface UEFI - Firmware
  • Surface - Firmware - 14.1.0.0: Surface PD Controller - Firmware

After you have installed these latest updates, restart your device to complete the process: select the Start button > Power > Restart.

Via: MSPU

