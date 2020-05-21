Lenovo is dropping massive doorbuster Memorial Day 2020 deals every few hours, offering some amazing discounts on some of its products. The company's ThinkPad X280 Laptop is probably getting the sweetest deal right now with $1,450 in discount! Yep, you can now get your hands on ThinkPad X280 (8 + 512GB) for $899 and get it delivered the next business day! The product is originally priced at $2,349.

Known as an "IT administrator's dream," the base model of the same laptop is also on discount, now available for only $849 saving you some $1,230. Lenovo is also offering price match guarantee on these products along with financing options where you can pay as low as $25/mo.

Lenovo ThinkPad X280 is the perfect 12-inch laptop that is lightweight and yet super powerful. With its security features and an all day battery life, ThinkPad X280 is the perfect device that packs power without being super bulky.

Some of the specs of ThinkPad X280:

8th Generation Intel Core i7-8550U Processor (1.80 GHz, up to 4.00 GHz with Turbo Boost, 4 Cores, 8 Threads, 8 MB Cache)

Windows 10 Pro

12.5" FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits

8 GB DDR4 2400MHz

512 GB PCIe SSD

Camera: 720p HD

Keyboard: Backlit

ThinkShutter for privacy

Warranty: 1 year Depot or Carry-in

The product page carries over 369 reviews, with an average rating of 4.6 with one of the recent reviews saying: "Perfect, lightweight laptop. Fits the sweetspot between a tablet (tough to do spreadsheets etc without keyboard) and larger, heavier device. Perfect for the everyday user."

Ready to join the elite community of ThinkPad users without having to shed over two grands for it? Now is the time. Head over to this link to avail this Memorial Day 2020 offer and get ThinkPad X280 for as low as $849. We do recommend the slightly upgraded model with Core i7 and 512GB of storage which comes at a slightly higher price of $899 but gets you even more value for money.