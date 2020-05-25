DJI is offering summer discounts on Osmo products, offering up to $179 off on select products. One of these products is Osmo Pocket, which is now on sale for $299 instead of $369.

The size of a candy bar and weighing just 116g, Osmo Pocket is a 3-axis stabilized handheld camera that comes with a 1/2.3-inch sensor, 80° FOV, and f/2.0 aperture, shooting 4K/60fps video at 100Mbps and capturing 12-megapixel photos. Some highlights include:

Can be connected to your phone for expanded viewing, sharing, and creative options.

ActiveTrack and FaceTrack.

Timelaspe and Motionlaspe.

Pano & NightShot.

Quick Editing with the DJI Mimo App.

Package includes: Osmo Pocket, Cover, Lanyard, Power Cable, Smartphone Adapter (USB-C), Smartphone Adapter (Lightning)

Head over to the official DJI store to get Osmo Pocket for $299 and save $70 during the ongoing summer sale.

Save $50 on DJI Osmo Pocket Expansion Kit, now for only $59

Bringing you the Controller Wheel, Wireless Module, Accessory Mount, and 32GB Samsung microSD Card for shooting professional footage, you can now get the Expansion Kit for $59 instead of $109.

Package includes: Osmo Pocket Controller Wheel, Osmo Pocket Wireless Module, Osmo Pocket Accessory Mount, 32GB Samsung microSD Card. Head over to this link to get the DJI Osmo Pocket Expansion Kit for $59.

Save $179 and get "Osmo Action and Charging Kit" for $259

Originally priced at $438, you can now get Osmo Action and Charging Kit for $259 from the official DJI store. As a price comparison, Osmo Action itself was sold for $369 (and is now sold out on the official store). The Osmo Action and Charging Kit includes:

Osmo Action

Camera Frame

Flat Adhesive Mount

Curved Adhesive Mount

Quick-Release Base

Battery x 3

Battery Case x 3

Charging Hub

Locking Screw

USB-C Cable

Head over to this link to save $179 and get Osmo Action & Charging Kit for $259 instead of $438.