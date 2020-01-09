Satechi’s brand new 108W desktop charger is all sorts of awesome, mainly because it can charge the 16-inch MacBook Pro at 90W.

Charge Your iPhone, iPad, MacBook at the Same Time With Satechi’s USB-PD Desktop Charger, Does Not Share Power Between Ports

Most dual USB-C port power adapters we’ve come across have one particular problem. When you connect two devices at once, both the ports share power equally. This means that the 36W port turns into a 18W one when you connect another power hungry device. Satechi’s new 108W power adapter does not have that issue at all.

Intel Announces Thunderbolt 4 But Avoids Giving Detailed Specifications

For starters, the charger has two powerful USB-C ports, one of which delivers 90W of juice, while the other is set at 18W. Since there is no load sharing between them, this means you’ll get the promised charging speed at all times as long as the connected device can accept it. A 16-inch MacBook Pro will casually charge at 90W, while your iPhone or iPad will juice up just fine at 18W.

Got something that needs the old school USB-A port? The Satechi wall adapter has two of them which can pump out 12W of power. Sure, it might not be the fastest thing in the world, but it will work just fine.

If you are interested in this product and want to own it, then you will be pleased to learn that you can pick it up from Satechi’s online store right now for a price of $80. Sure, that price is a lot, but do keep in mind that this is one charger to replace multiple ones which you have in your backpack.

Source: Satechi

Products mentioned in this post MacBook

MacBook Pro

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.