Sapphire Slides Out A Small Form Factor Pulse RX 5500 XT SF

Oct 27, 2020 19:51 EDT
Sapphire is no stranger to thinking outside of the box when it comes to their graphics card designs. They were one of the first to go all-in on vapor chamber cooling back in their Vapor-X days, they went wild with flowthrough designs for the Fury cards, and they really went to town on the R9 285 with an ITX version. Now they've taken that passion and delivered on the baby Navi 14 chip with their small form factor focused Sapphire Pulse RX 5500 XT SF.

The design of the Sapphire Pulse RX 5500 XT SF delivers the full RX 5500 XT design in just 177.2mm in length. Staying within the 2 slot design signature of their Pulse cards means the owner doesn't have to make concessions with most small form factor cases on the market. Taking the cooling aspect down a notch from the full-size Pulse RX 5500 XT we see the SF sporting aa single fan cooler but as cool as the Navi 14 die runs it shouldn't have any trouble keeping the 135w TDP in check. One thing that might have been a good move for the SFF crown would have been if the 8-pin PCIe power connector was on the rear of the card.

When it comes to speeds and feeds of the Sapphire Pulse RX 5500 XT SF we see basically the same specifications as the full-size Pulse RX 5500 XT with the 1408 Navi based Stream Processors running at a Base Block speed of 1685MHz, a Game Clock of 1737MHz, and a Boost Clock of 1845MHz. This model is available in both 4GB and 8GB models, both in the 14Gbps flavor on the 128-bit bus resulting in a memory bandwidth of 224GB/s making 1080p gaming a breeze.

I know we're on the cusp of a new lineup coming from the Red Team but it could be some time still before we see the more cost-conscious crowd getting some attention. While I applaud Sapphire for delivering something unique to the SFF enthusiasts I can't help but wonder why not go wild and do this with the 5600XT?

AMD Radeon RX 5000 '7nm Navi RDNA' GPU Lineup Specs:

Graphics CardRadeon RX 5700 XT 50th AnniversaryRadeon RX 5700 XTRadeon RX 5700Radeon RX 5600 XTRadeon RX 5500 XTRadeon RX 5300
GPU Architecture7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)
Stream Processors2560 SPs2560 SPs2304 SPs2304 SPs1408 SPs1408 SPs
TMUs / ROPs160 / 64160 / 64144 / 64144 / 6488 / 3288 / 32
Base Clock1680 MHz1605 MHz1465 MHz1130 MHz1670 MHzTBD
Boost Clock1980 MHz1905 MHz1725 MHz1560 MHz1845 MHz1645 MHz
Game Clock1830 MHz1755 MHz1625 MHz1375 MHz1717 MHz1448 MHz
Compute Power10.14 TFLOPs9.75 TFLOPs7.95 TFLOPs7.19 TFLOPs5.19 TFLOPs4.63 TFLOPs
VRAM8 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR66 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR6
4 GB GDDR6		3 GB GDDR6
Bus Interface256-bit256-bit256-bit192-bit128-bit96-bit
Bandwidth448 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s288 GB/s224 GB/s168 GB/s
TBP235W225W180W150W130W100W
Price$449 US$399 US$349 US$279 US$169 US (4 GB)
$199 US (8 GB)		$129 US?
Launch7th July 20197th July 20197th July 201921st January, 20207th October 201928th August, 2020

