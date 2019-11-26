SanDisk’s Extreme Portable 2TB SSD Is Down to Just $249 for Black Friday 2019

Back in the day, portable drives were often bulky and if you accidentally dropped them, chances are that you’d lose your data since these hard disks featured moving parts like your internal mechanical drives. With portable SSDs becoming a lot cheaper, the SanDisk Extreme range is one that should be on your radar for when you want to carry around your data and move it across several machines at a higher pace. If you’re used to carrying around heaps of data, then the 2TB storage version of the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD will be your weapon of choice for today.

SanDisk’s Extreme Portable Is so Compact, You Can Practically Fit It in Your Pocket

Priced at $249.99, the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is down to its lowest for the 2TB version. Of course, lower-tier storage options are also available, but thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday 2019 offer, this provides the best value for the time being. Additionally, there are other features of the SSD that you’ll find compelling.

According to the listed specifications, this portable SSD from SanDisk boast up to 550MB/s read speeds and supports the Type-C USB 3.1 interface. Sadly, if you’re using an older laptop, it might not feature a USB-C port, but that’s nothing to be disappointed about. Thankfully, the company includes a USB-A dongle so you don’t run into compatibility issues. As an added bonus, these portable drives are also IP55 dust, water, and shock-resistant.

Not just this, but the latest drives also possess the ability to bear a water flow of up to 30 kPA for three minutes, around 1500g of shock, and 5 gRMS of vibration at 10-2000Hz. SanDisk also incorporated a rubberized exterior, meaning these drives can withstand drops of up to 6.5 feet on a concrete floor.

To give you additional peace of mind, the 2TB drive also comes with a 3-year limited warranty and when you pair that with the latest deal right now, your purchase would become a whole lot sweeter.