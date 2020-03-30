SanDisk 500GB Extreme Portable SSD is Down to Just $89 [Was $170]

You can pick up a brand new SanDisk 500GB Extreme portable SSD for a nearly 50% discount, bringing the price down to just $89.

Move Your Files Around at a Blistering Fast 500MB/s with the SanDisk 500GB Extreme Portable SSD for Just $89

Pretty much everyone has a portable drive for data backups these days, if you don't rely on the cloud, of course. And if you are looking to invest into something modern, preferably the SSD variety, then SanDisk has a wonderful deal for you.

For a price of just $89, you can pick up the company's 500GB Extreme portable SSD that features USB-C with ultra-fast read and write speeds. You will be looking at 500MB/s of read speeds if you connect this drive to your computer via USB-C, and those speeds are something which you should not ignore. This will come extremely handy when you have a ton of photos and videos to move around, something which a spinning, mechanical drive will always struggle with.

The drive features a ruggedized enclosure, capable of withstanding 1500Gs, while also being dust and water-resistant. This means that this drive is ready to be taken outdoors and a little tumble or two will be handled like a charm.

Since this is a USB-C SSD, therefore you can connect it to a multitude of devices, not just notebooks. This includes phones, tablets and even the 2018 and 2020 iPad Pro models. In fact, if you have an iPad Pro with very less onboard storage then this drive is a super convenient way of making more room for your files and documents.

There are no special discount codes or coupons you should know about. Just add this drive to your cart and checkout as you normally would. We can't guarantee how long this discount will last for so make your move fast.

Buy SanDisk 500GB Extreme Portable External SSD - Up to 550MB/s - USB-C, USB 3.1 - Was $170, now just $89

Looking for more deals? Check out the following: