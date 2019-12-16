SanDisk 200GB microSD Card Discounted to $24.99 for the Holidays

This is a great deal. If you are looking for a massive microSD card then SanDisk has you covered for the holiday season.

Pick up the SanDisk 200GB Ultra microSD Card for a Low Price of Just $24.99 this Holiday Season

You're going to receive and give a lot of gifts this holiday season. This will include gadgets that may or may not include a microSD slot. So in order to be completely prepared for a slot that may or may not be there, it's best to pick up some memory cards just in case. And right now, we have the perfect deal, allowing you to pick up a 200GB SanDisk microSD card for a low price of just $24.99.

Apart from the 200GB of storage space, you get a card that is reliable in every sense of the way. It features read speeds of up to 100MB/s, making it perfect for something like a smartphone and many cameras out there. But that's not all, this card is rated to record video in full HD without breaking a sweat. Sure, you can push it to 4K in certain cases, but that's entirely your call.

We highly recommend products from SanDisk and this is something we will suggest picking up for yourself or someone else for the holiday. Come on, if you have a smartphone that is in dire need of extra storage space, then you an add 200GB of it at a price of just $24.99. Nothing can beat that price!

Buy SanDisk 200GB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - Was $30, now just $24.99