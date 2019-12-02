Cyber Monday has unleashed a deal on the SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO SD card, bringing the price down to just $30.99.

Record in 4K UHD on Your Mirrorless Camera with the 128GB Extreme PRO SD Card from SanDisk, Discounted to $30.99

If you are a mirrorless camera shooter then you know how much pain it is to get the right SD card so that your photos and videos write at the correct speed. A shoddy card might work for a while then you will immediately run into issues like overheating. That's why the products like the SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO SD card exist to keep photographers and videographers happy at all times.

Right now, you can be happier, all thanks to Cyber Monday as the SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO SD card is discounted to $30.99 for a limited time. So whether you are shooting massive photos or 4K UHD video, this card will handle it all without breaking a sweat. And since this is a SanDisk product therefore you can expect it to be super reliable when it comes to day to day usage as well.

On the write front, this SD card will offer up to 90MB/s in speeds, and 170MB/s on the read front which is thoroughly impressive. This means that this card is perfect for 4K UHD video.

This is a one-day only deal after which it will return to its original pricing. So, mirrorless users out there, make use of this deal if you want real value out of your precious camera in the long run.

Buy SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Card - Was $39.99, now just $30.99