Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S22+ Battery Capacity Leaks to Show Major Downgrade

One of the most anticipated devices at this point in time is the iPhone 13 which will be announced sometime this month, we are hearing details on the Galaxy S22 series. The Galaxy-branded flagships are still months away from seeing daylight and details regarding the devices keep on showing up online. A new leak reveals that the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S22+ will feature smaller battery capacities compared to the current Galaxy S21 series. While the downgrade is disappointing, we do hope Samsung has optimized the phone to last longer.

Samsung's Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra Battery Capacities Leaks to Show Downgrade Compared to S21 Series

A Chinese 3C certification leak shows the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S22+ battery capacities (Via SamMobile). As can be seen in the certification image, the vanilla Galaxy S22 is missing from the list. The models are registered with EB-BS906ABY for the Galaxy S22+ battery and the EB-BS908ABY is registered with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Both models show lower battery capacities compared to the current Galaxy S21 models.

What we can see from the certification is that the Galaxy S22+ will house a 4,370mAh battery while the S21+ features 4,800mAh. In addition, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is slated to feature a 4,855mAh battery in contrast to the S21 Ultra's 5,000mAh battery capacity. The battery capacity of the standard Galaxy S22 model is yet to be seen but if we are going by the same trend, the model will feature a 3,800mAh battery capacity.

Other than this, Samsung is working on a 65W charging solution for its Galaxy S22 series. With the battery capacity reduced on the forthcoming smartphones, we do hope for 65W fast charging. In addition, with proper software optimizations, the Galaxy S22 series could still prove to be one of the best-performing smartphones. Nonetheless, it is too early to speculate at this time as the final word rests with the company.

We will share more details on the Galaxy S22 Ultra battery performance as soon as we have a word. What are your expectations from the devices? Let us know in the comments.

News Source: MyFixGuide