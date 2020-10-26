Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE Once Again Drops to $599; Features Snapdragon 865, 120Hz Display, 4500mAh Battery & More

The Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung's flagship for those customers who don't want to shell out a ton of money is back with a $100 price cut, where you get premium-level hardware for only $599. In short, this is the best Android smartphone to get right this instant if you have $600 to spare and want to purchase a mobile device with top-end hardware immediately.

So what kind of top-end hardware are we talking about? How about a combination of a massive display, high refresh rate, large battery, and powerful internals sound? Well, that's exactly what you're getting with the Galaxy S20 FE. Starting off, you get a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen coupled with a 2400 x 1080 resolution that's not just HDR10+ compliant, but you also get a high refresh rate of 120Hz, making scrolling, animations, and pretty much everything else smoother than butter.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S20 FE features a powerful Snapdragon 865 paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 internal memory, meaning you're getting so much more for $599. The Galaxy S20 FE is also 5G-ready and will deliver unprecedented download speeds when connected to sub-6GHz networks. Coming to the camera, the Galaxy S20 FE delivers a 12MP wide, an 8MP telephoto unit with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide camera with a 123-degree field-of-view. At the back, you get a single 32MP shooter. In short, you’re getting one of the most versatile camera solutions in a smartphone that won’t break the bank either.

Want another reason to get the Galaxy S20 FE? Check out its large 4500mAh battery, so if you're an average user, you'll easily be able to last the flagship for two days. Additionally, if you need to top up the battery real quick so that it lasts you a little while longer, the flagship also supports 25W fast wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging, where the Galaxy S20 FE can power up Qi-enabled wireless earphones and other accessories.

Yes, you're getting all of that with the Galaxy S20 FE and only for $599, along with the option to pick it up in six different finishes. Now that sounds like a deal you shouldn’t ignore at all.