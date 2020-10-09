Samsung Might be Working on a 5nm Exynos Chip Exclusive to China

Samsung's mobile chipset division that is responsible for making Exynos chipset that we have grown accustomed to is going through a bit of upside-down experience in general. Everything ranging from a poor performance against the competition to changing the architecture altogether. Samsung has decided to move away from the custom cores that they develop in-house and have decided to opt for ARM cores.

The first chipset by Samsung that will be going through this change is going to be the Exynos 1080 as confirmed by the Samsung china R&D institute and according to the source, it is going to debut by next year but it will not be in a Samsung smartphone.

The Exynos 1080 Could be the Next 5nm Chipset by Samsung Debuting in a Vivo Phone

Normally, we would have expected the chip to debut in a Samsung smartphone but it seems like it will be Vivo branded smartphone, at least that is what the source claims, to begin with. The source also didn't reveal any specs pertaining to the device but the report does speculate that the Exynos 1080 is going to be specifically for the Chinese market. It is not really unusual for Samsung as the company has done it before, and this also happens with the camera sensors.

The important bit that you must know here is that these components are not specifically designed by Chinese markets and Samsung can still use them on their own smartphones. Consider it an order for Samsung and Samsung's mobile division. However, even if it is true and the Exynos 1080 is developed for the Chinese market, how does Samsung plan on releasing something similar for the global market or is it going to skip it altogether?

We have heard the news that Samsung is also working on the Exynos 2100 which is going to be based on the 5nm process. This might clear the confusion, however. With the Exynos 1080 being limited to the Chinese market, and the Exynos 2100 is for the global market. We have heard the news that the highest performing core on the Exynos 2100 could go as high as 3.0GHz, which is a pretty fast speed compared to what other companies are offering. However, it is just a tip at the moment and there is no concrete confirmation available at the moment.

Being someone who has been let down by the Exynos 990's lacklustre performance, I am looking forward to seeing what Samsung does with the Exynos 1080 and the Exynos 2100 and whether these cards can actually deliver a good performance or not.