Samsung is offering some amazing discounts on several of its product lines, including its very latest Frame TVs, home appliances, and its audio products. The company is offering up to $300 off its Q Series soundbars that it promises will help you "claim more glorious victories with rich sound."

Samsung's soundbars are popular for bringing theater-like audio experience to homes. Samsung's Q Series soundbars come with 3 channels, 1 subwoofer channel, and 2 up-firing channels, creating "True 3.1.2ch Sound" for a captivating entertainment experience. Its Q70T 3.1.2ch and Q800T Soundbars with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X are 2020 editions that offer an immersive audio experience.

"Powerful speakers deliver robust 3D surround sound that fire from the front, side and above, for the most immersive sound for your home theater experience."

Summer discount is live on three Samsung Q Series soundbars

Some of the top features:

Adaptive sound: analyzes your content to automatically deliver optimized sound based on each scene, letting you hear speech clearly even at the lowest volumes.

analyzes your content to automatically deliver optimized sound based on each scene, letting you hear speech clearly even at the lowest volumes. Tap Sound: Play music from your smartphone on your soundbar with just a tap. Simply tap the soundbar with your smartphone and start playing your favorite playlist.

Play music from your smartphone on your soundbar with just a tap. Simply tap the soundbar with your smartphone and start playing your favorite playlist. Game Pro Mode: Connect your console to the soundbar to boost your gaming experience. Optimize sound, while offering clear directional sound to gain the advantage.

Connect your console to the soundbar to boost your gaming experience. Optimize sound, while offering clear directional sound to gain the advantage. A sound connection boost: HDMI eARC allows you to hear quality and lossless sound even when connected to other devices via your TV, like DVD players or game consoles.

For technical specs, head over to the respective product pages and click on "see all specs" for more details. For discounts on other home theater products, check out this page.