Samsung's "The Frame" TV is all the rage right now, promising to blend in seamlessly with the decor. The company suggests transforming it into a beautiful work of art when you're not watching TV with its Art Mode and Instagrammers are certainly doing just that! DIY sections are full of either people flaunting their Samsung Frame TVs or wishing to be able to upgrade to it.

"Artwork, television, movies, and memories - The Frame showcases them all on a beautiful QLED screen. Every piece of content is displayed in stunning 4K resolution and accented by a customizable, stylish bezel that seamlessly complements your home’s décor."

Seems like the company decided to make it "somewhat" affordable by slashing the prices by up to $400. The Frame QLED Smart TV (2020) is available in the sizes of 32", 43", 50", 55", 65", and 75" with prices starting from $599.

The discount is available for all models except for the base 32-inch variant. You can save $100 on the 43-inch, $200 on 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch TVs, and $400 on the 75-inch Samsung Frame TV.

Here are the prices of Samsung Frame TV after discount:

Samsung promises to ship your new TVs within 2-3 days offering free delivery. The company also offers financing options at 0% APR. More details on that here.

All the product details and specifications are available over at Samsung. The company is also offering 50% discount on its Studio Stand and the Customizable Bezel. Just add any of the above Frame TVs to your cart to get to these and more promotions on the next screen if you want a completely customized look to match your design aesthetics.











Note: Offers end July 27 or until stocks last.