Samsung will Bump Your Storage Upon Preordering a Galaxy S23

The Galaxy S23 series is going official in less than a week, and we have all the information you want about the phone on the site. Everything from renders, official specs, cases, camera samples, and more has leaked and will continue until the day of the official release. However, today we have something different and a bit more exciting.

Samsung wants you to enjoy more storage on your Galaxy S23 phone

If you are considering preordering the Galaxy S23 in the UK, the South Korean tech giant will bump up the storage of whatever device you preorder. This was spotted a few weeks ago on Samsung Germany's website and has now been spotted on Samsung UK's website.

The leak was spotted by Roland Quandt, who shared the following screenshot.

Based on the information on the leak, if you preorder any of the devices before a set date, Samsung will bump up your storage for free. The text reads, "Pre-order the larger storage variant... and pay the future price of the smaller storage variant) and if this text is to go by, if you pre-order a 512GB variant of the phone, you will only have to pay for the smaller storage variant, which could be a nice 100 GBP discount.

This definitely is an excellent way of tempting customers to buy the Galaxy S23 phone. Remember, the offer is currently in the UK and Germany, and we are not sure if it will expand to other regions. The one thing that we do know is the fact that Samsung, as always, will be offering different pre-order bonuses for the phones. Last year, I received a leather case and Galaxy Buds Pro with my Galaxy S22 Ultra as a pre-order gift; this year, it could be different, based on your region.

Whatever the case is, we will keep you updated as we move closer to the Galaxy S23 release date. Let us know which device you are most interested in, and if you want to, you can reserve your phone by going here.