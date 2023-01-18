Official Galaxy S23 Ultra Specifications Have Leaked

Following the leak of the two younger Galaxy S23 variants' specifications, we now have our hands on the leaked specifications of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. This leak completes all our information on the upcoming phones ahead of launch, and we now know everything the new phones will come with.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is, of course, going to be the show's star. It is not so much a Galaxy S phone anymore and more of a Galaxy Note, but still, an excellent device if you are looking for something powerful.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra has everything you could want in a smartphone

The Galaxy S23 Ultra was leaked by Dohyun Kim, who also shared the infographics of the remaining Galaxy S23 models. Still, considering how those have already been leaked, we are more concerned about what the flagship will bring to the table. You can have a look at the complete specs below.

Leaked Galaxy S23 Ultra infographic

The Galaxy S23 ultra will have dimensions of 78.1x163.4x8.9mm and will weigh 233 grams. The phone will use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 5,000 mAh battery life, a 6.8-inch 1440 display with HDR10+, and a 1-120Hz refresh rate. You are also looking at 8/12 GB of RAM offerings and storage that goes up to 1TB. Of course, non-expandable storage, as we expected.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra will offer an IP68 rating and an ultra-sonic fingerprint scanner and will run on all the latest connectivity offerings. The phone will have One UI 5.1 out of the box. Moving onto the camera, you are looking at a 200-megapixel f/1.7 camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x zoom, and another 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 10x zoom. On the front, you are looking at a 12-megapixel camera.

The leak is on point with all the previous leaks we have seen about the upcoming Galaxy S23 series. As expected, the Ultra variant is going to be the one that most people will be going for. Sadly, we still don't know the pricing but don't expect this phone to be under $1,000 because that will not be the case.

The Galaxy S23 series is going official on February 1st, and you can reserve yours if you wish to by going here.