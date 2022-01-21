Samsung to Launch Galaxy S22 Series on February 9, Reveals Credible Leaker

Samsung is gearing up to launch its upcoming flagship Galaxy S22 series as soon as next month. It was previously reported that Samsung would see fit to announce its latest Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra on February 8. Today, it is suggested by a credible leaker that Samsung will announce the Galaxy S22 series n February 9. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Samsung Will Launch The Galaxy S22 Models and Galaxy S22 Ultra on February 9

Samsung's upcoming flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications and renders were leaked, revealing what the device would have in store for users. The information comes from Ice Universe, a credible leaker who shared numerous details on Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S22 series. As mentioned earlier, it was previously quoted that Samsung would see fit to launch the Galaxy S22 series on February 8. According to a Weibo post by Ice Universe, Samsung would announce its upcoming Galaxy S22 series on February 9.

Google Reportedly Building an AR Headset to Take on Apple, Will Feature Custom Chipset and Possibly Ship It in 2024

We are expecting Samsung to launch three Galaxy S22 branded devices and the most powerful of them all will be the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will come with an S Pen brought forward from the company's popular Galaxy Note lineup. Samsung will pack a boatload of new forward-facing additions in its upcoming Galaxy S22 series which includes a new LTPO AMOLED display with a dynamic refresh rate that can go as low as 1Hz from 120Hz. In addition, it will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging with 15W wireless charging. We will be covering the launch in extensive detail, so be sure to stick around for more.

This is all there is to it, folks. When do you think Samsung will launch the Galaxy S22 series? What features are you most excited about? Let us know your views with us in the comments.