Samsung SSD 860 EVO 1TB is Currently On Sale For $127.99

The Samsung 860 EVO 1TB is on sale, taking up to 36% off the usual price of $199.99, making this SSD cost just $127.99. This SSD is perfect as both a primary drive in your system and as a central storage drive. This drive is built using V-NAND technology, which is optimized for daily computing.

This SSD offers enhanced read and write speed by having sequential read and write speeds of 550 MB/s and 520 MB/s, respectively. The 2.5" drive size is an industry standard that provides for compatibility in all PC cases.

The 860 EVO SSD performs at sequential read speeds up to 550 MB/s with Intelligent TurboWrite technology and sequential write speeds up to 520 MB/s. The TurboWrite buffer size is has been upgraded from 12 GB to 78 GB.

This 860 EVO SSD also offers a significantly boosted endurance up to 8x higher terabytes written than the 850 EVO. This provides for much more secure storage and rendering of large sized 4K videos and 3D data used by the latest applications. This drive also utilizes AES 256-bit hardware-based encryption, which allows this drive to secure your information. This type of encryption is compliant with TCG Opal and IEEE 1667.

This SSD does come with Samsung's Magician Management software, which is designed to not only monitor the space used in the drive itself but also checks the SSD overall health of the drive. This software can give notifications when new firmware is released and install updates for enhanced performance, stability, and compatibility. The Magician Management software is also able to benchmark the performance of the drive, allowing the user to check the SSDs sequential and random read/write speeds.

Inside the box comes the 2.5 inch SATA III SSD and a user manual. No cables, screws or brackets are included in the box. With the fantastic deal that this drive is currently on also offers a 5-year limited warranty, makes this a tremendous deal for PC builders or anyone looking to upgrade their current system!

