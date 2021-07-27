Samsung Has Received Around 120 Million OLED Panel Orders From Apple to Be Used in Future iPad Models

Apple gradually shifted from LCD to OLED on the iPhone, and it looks like the same transition will eventually happen on the iPad, though the switch will likely start from mini-LED. As always, Samsung is expected to fulfill a bulk of those orders, and according to sources familiar with the matter, the Korean giant has received 120 million iPad OLED panel orders.

Apple Has Signed a Contract With Both Samsung and LG to Supply OLED Panels for New iPad Models

As BOE struggles to improve the quality of its OLED screens for Apple to use in future iPhones and iPads, The Korea Times reports that the company will instead depend on Samsung and LG to complete those orders. On Sunday, a senior executive who is close to Apple’s plans revealed the number of orders that both manufacturers are expected to receive. Undoubtedly, Samsung will get to fulfill a massive percentage of Apple’s iPad OLED panel requirements.

“Regarding the question of who will be the main supplier, Samsung Display will keep the top status as it's been set to supply 120 million OLED panels for future iPads. But Apple is leaning toward LG Display as LG won orders from Apple to supply 50 million OLED sheets for next-generation iPads, more than double the amount it received earlier.”

BOE, on the other hand, has reportedly won OLED orders from Apple for use in refurbished models, but it is unclear if those displays will be used in iPhones, iPads, or both. The California-based giant may launch the first OLED iPad in 2023, though a separate report claimed that this specific model will launch a year earlier. One reason why Apple is shifting from mini-LED to OLED is to minimize the blooming effect.

According to display analyst Ross Young, the mini-LED on the premium M1 iPad Pro causes a blooming effect due to the lack of dimming zones. This halo effect can be eliminated with the use of OLED, but Apple might be patient in using it in an iPad, at least for now, due to high cost concerns as well as that burn-in effect that has shown up in a significant number of previously launched smartphones.

News Source: The Korea Times